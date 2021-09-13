Can Rahul Dravid replace Ravi Shastri as Team India head coach after T20 World Cup 2021? BCCI President Sourav Ganguly gives BIG update

Ravi Shastri's tenure as Team India head coach will end soon after the upcoming T20 World Cup to be played in the United Arab Emirates in October-November and with reports suggesting that the former cricketer isn't willing to extend his contract, fans are wondering if Rahul Dravid can take charge of the side.

Providing a big update on the situation, BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly has revealed that they have not asked Dravid about the position specifically. “I understand he’s not interested (in the job) on a permanent basis.… But we haven’t asked him about it specifically. We will see when we come to it,” Ganguly told The Telegraph.

Notably, Dravid has coached India A and the U-19 side in the past, from 2016-2019, and under his coaching, Prithvi Shaw-led India won the U-19 World Cup in 2018. The former Indian cricketer is often credited to have nurtured India's current strong bench and played a significant role in the rise of several youngsters.

Moreover, Dravid also served as India's stand-in head coach on their limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka earlier this year in the absence of Ravi Shastri.

Meanwhile, Ganguly was also asked if it was his idea to send former India skipper MS Dhoni as a mentor with the team for the T20 World Cup, to which Ganguly replied: “Doesn’t matter whose idea it is. The main thing is India’s success and that is all that matters.”

The BCCI chief also made it clear that he would be there only for the T20 World Cup and not after that.

“He will be there only for the T20 World Cup. He’s made it clear to us,” said Ganguly.