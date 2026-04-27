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NewsCricketCan Rishabh Pant-led Lucknow Super Giants still qualify for IPL 2026 playoffs? Check all scenarios
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Can Rishabh Pant-led Lucknow Super Giants still qualify for IPL 2026 playoffs? Check all scenarios

The heart-breaking loss in the 'Super Over' thriller against KKR at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow left Rishabh Pant-led LSG languishing at the bottom of the IPL 2026 points table with just 4 points from 8 matches. However, LSG are still mathematically alive in the IPL 2026 playoffs race. 

 

Written By Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Apr 27, 2026, 04:17 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • LSG are languishing at the bottom of the IPL 2026 points table with just 4 points from 8 matches
  • Rishabh Pant-led LSG are still mathematically alive in the IPL 2026 playoffs race
  • There is absolutely zero margin for error for LSG in rest of IPL 2026 matches 
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Can Rishabh Pant-led Lucknow Super Giants still qualify for IPL 2026 playoffs? Check all scenarios Pic credit: IANS/BCCI/IPL

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) find themselves in a precarious position in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season after a heartbreaking Super Over defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday, April 26. 

The loss in the 'Super Over' thriller at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow left Rishabh Pant-led LSG languishing at the bottom of the IPL 2026 points table with just 4 points from 8 matches (2 wins, 6 losses, NRR -1.106).

ALSO READ: Rinku Singh breaks MS Dhoni’s 15-year-old record, scripts history in IPL 2026 with rescue act for KKR

Can LSG Still Qualify For IPL 2026 Playoffs? 

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Despite their heart-breaking loss against KKR, LSG are still mathematically alive in the IPL 2026 playoffs race - but the path is narrow and demands near-perfection from Rishabh Pant's men, especially given their dismal net run rate (NRR) of -1.106. 

LSG's Qualification Scenarios For IPL 2026

LSG's IPL 2026 playoff hopes are not dead, but the margin for error is zero. Here is how LSG can still make the IPL 2026 playoffs:

Scenario 1: Perfect Finish (16 Points) 

In a 10-team IPL format, 16 points is the gold standard for qualification. To reach this mark, LSG must win all 6 of their remaining matches.

The Path: Winning 6/6 would give them 12 additional points, bringing their total to 16.

Likelihood: High qualification chance. Historically, teams with 16 points almost always secure a top-four spot. 

The Catch: There is absolutely zero margin for error. One more loss in this scenario makes the path significantly more complex. 

Scenario 2: 14-Point Miracle (NRR Trap)

If LSG wins 5 out of their remaining 6 matches, they will finish with 14 points.

The Path: They end the league stage with a 7-7 record.

The Catch: Qualification with 14 points is rare and depends entirely on other results falling in their favor (specifically mid-table teams like CSK, GT, and DC losing their key fixtures).

The NRR Factor: Because LSG’s current NRR is -1.106, they would likely lose any tie-breaker at 14 points. To succeed here, they wouldn't just need to win; they would need to win big to repair their net run rate.

LSG’s Remaining Schedule For IPL 2026 

vs     Mumbai Indians                          Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai      May 04

vs     Royal Challengers Bengaluru   Ekana Stadium, Lucknow             May 07

vs    Chennai Super Kings                  M.A. Chidambaram, Chennai      May 10

vs    Chennai Super Kings                  Ekana Stadium, Lucknow            May 15

vs     Rajasthan Royals                       Sawai Mansingh, Jaipur               May 19

vs     Punjab Kings                             Ekana Stadium, Lucknow            May 23
 

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Avinash Kumar

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