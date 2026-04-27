Can Rishabh Pant-led Lucknow Super Giants still qualify for IPL 2026 playoffs? Check all scenarios

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) find themselves in a precarious position in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season after a heartbreaking Super Over defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday, April 26.

The loss in the 'Super Over' thriller at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow left Rishabh Pant-led LSG languishing at the bottom of the IPL 2026 points table with just 4 points from 8 matches (2 wins, 6 losses, NRR -1.106).



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Can LSG Still Qualify For IPL 2026 Playoffs?

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Despite their heart-breaking loss against KKR, LSG are still mathematically alive in the IPL 2026 playoffs race - but the path is narrow and demands near-perfection from Rishabh Pant's men, especially given their dismal net run rate (NRR) of -1.106.

LSG's Qualification Scenarios For IPL 2026

LSG's IPL 2026 playoff hopes are not dead, but the margin for error is zero. Here is how LSG can still make the IPL 2026 playoffs:

Scenario 1: Perfect Finish (16 Points)

In a 10-team IPL format, 16 points is the gold standard for qualification. To reach this mark, LSG must win all 6 of their remaining matches.

The Path: Winning 6/6 would give them 12 additional points, bringing their total to 16.

Likelihood: High qualification chance. Historically, teams with 16 points almost always secure a top-four spot.

The Catch: There is absolutely zero margin for error. One more loss in this scenario makes the path significantly more complex.

Scenario 2: 14-Point Miracle (NRR Trap)

If LSG wins 5 out of their remaining 6 matches, they will finish with 14 points.

The Path: They end the league stage with a 7-7 record.

The Catch: Qualification with 14 points is rare and depends entirely on other results falling in their favor (specifically mid-table teams like CSK, GT, and DC losing their key fixtures).

The NRR Factor: Because LSG’s current NRR is -1.106, they would likely lose any tie-breaker at 14 points. To succeed here, they wouldn't just need to win; they would need to win big to repair their net run rate.

LSG’s Remaining Schedule For IPL 2026

vs Mumbai Indians Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai May 04



vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Ekana Stadium, Lucknow May 07

vs Chennai Super Kings M.A. Chidambaram, Chennai May 10

vs Chennai Super Kings Ekana Stadium, Lucknow May 15

vs Rajasthan Royals Sawai Mansingh, Jaipur May 19

vs Punjab Kings Ekana Stadium, Lucknow May 23

