Can Shubman Gill Still Make India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Squad? Check Rules

India’s squad announcement for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 has sparked widespread debate, with Shubman Gill’s exclusion emerging as the biggest talking point. The omission of the Indian batting star, especially without prior clarity, has raised questions over selection transparency and whether the door is still open for a late comeback. With less than two months remaining before the T20 World Cup begins, India unveiled its final squad, springing multiple surprises. However, the most unexpected call was leaving out Shubman Gill, who had been India’s T20I vice-captain for a significant period and was reinstated into the T20I setup during the Asia Cup 2025.

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar and captain Suryakumar Yadav cited recent batting struggles as the primary reason behind Gill’s exclusion. What further intensified the controversy was the claim that Gill may not have been informed about the decision in advance.

According to a report by The Times of India, Gill was not told about his omission before the squad announcement, despite being part of India’s T20I squad for the South Africa tour that concluded just a day earlier. The report stated that Gill learned about his exclusion only moments before a meeting at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai.

A BCCI official, however, offered a different version while speaking to the publication.

“Shubman Gill was spoken to before the meeting. Obviously, we cannot give the details, but he explained the combination call. Unfortunate for him, but at the end of the day, you need the best combination for the World Cup.”

Suryakumar Yadav Explains Selection Logic

India captain Suryakumar Yadav clarified that Gill’s omission had little to do with his talent or form and was instead a result of team balance and tactical planning.

“The thing is, post the T20 World Cup when we went to Sri Lanka, when I was appointed captain officially for the first time, we scored 200 runs in the first game. Gill played a good part in that as well.”

Suryakumar further stressed that the management was focused on creating multiple winning combinations rather than judging individual quality.

“It's not about his form or anything; it's just about the combination right now. We wanted to have a keeper at the top. We wanted to have someone like Rinku Singh or maybe a Washington Sundar later on to have a different combination.”

He added that the team wanted flexibility in the batting order.

“And it's not just about form. We’re talking about quality here. He’s a terrific player, there’s no question about that. It’s just that the situation is such that we need a keeper to back up the order, to have two or three good combinations which can win us the World Cup.”

Squad Reshuffle and Leadership Changes

Following Gill’s exclusion, India appointed Axar Patel as the new vice-captain for the T20 World Cup 2026. Sanju Samson, who had been dropped from a few T20Is earlier, has been handed the opening role and rewarded for his strong performances, including three T20I centuries over the past year.

Rinku Singh has also been drafted in as an additional batter to strengthen the middle order.

IMPORTANT UPDATE: Can Gill Still Make a Comeback?

Despite being left out of the initial squad, Shubman Gill’s T20 World Cup hopes are not entirely over.

All participating teams are allowed to make changes to their World Cup squads until January 31

This rule keeps the door open for late inclusions in cases of injuries, form surges, or strategic adjustments. With Gill continuing to show exceptional consistency in ODIs and remaining one of India’s most technically sound batters, a strong run of performances could yet force selectors to reconsider.

An injury to any top-order batter or a sudden need for flexibility in conditions could work in Gill’s favor. Given his experience, leadership credentials, and adaptability, he remains firmly in the selectors’ radar should changes be required.

India Squad for T20 World Cup 2026

Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Axar Patel (vice-captain), Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Rinku Singh.

While Shubman Gill’s omission has been a major talking point, the January 31 deadline ensures that his World Cup story may not be finished yet. With form, fitness, and team needs constantly evolving, Gill remains a strong contender for a late recall if circumstances align.