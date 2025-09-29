‘Can’t Accept Trophy From A War-Waging Nation”: BCCI Refuses Asia Cup Trophy, Medals From Asian Cricket Council Chair

Dubai (UAE): “Cannot accept a trophy from a person who represents a country that is waging war against our country,” thundered BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, responding to the bizarre post-match prize distribution at the Asia Cup 2025. Victorious over arch-rivals Pakistan, the Indian team refused to take the trophy and medals from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Chairperson Mohsin Naqvi, who also serves as the Pakistan’s interior minister and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chair.

During the ceremony, Pakistan collected their runners-up medals while Tilak Varma and Abhishek Sharma received the ‘Player of the Match’ and ‘Player of the Tournament’ awards. Moments later, presenter Simon Doull informed the crowd on live TV, “Ladies and gentlemen, I have been informed by the Asian Cricket Council that the Indian cricket team will not be collecting their awards tonight. So that does conclude the post-match presentation.”

Team India celebrated their triumph regardless. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav led the team in a slow-walk celebration reminiscent of Rohit Sharma’s 2024 T20 World Cup victory, with fireworks illuminating the Dubai night sky.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI from Mumbai, Saikia said India will lodge a “very serious and strong protest” against Naqvi at the ICC conference in Dubai this November.

He condemned the act of taking the trophy and medals, “We have decided not to take the Asia Cup 2025 trophy from the ACC chairman, who happens to be one of the main leaders of Pakistan. But that does not mean that the gentleman will take away the trophy along with the medals. It is very unfortunate and unsportsmanlike.”

Saikia emphasised India’s position: “India is fighting a war with a country, and a leader belonging to that country was supposed to hand over the trophy to us. We cannot accept a trophy from a person who represents a country waging war against our country.”

He added: “We hope his good sense will prevail and that the trophy and medals will be returned to India as soon as possible.”

On the field, India’s performance was electric. Pakistan had a flying start with an 84-run opening stand between Sahidzada Farhan (57 in 38 balls, 4 fours, 3 sixes) and Fakhar Zaman (46 in 35 balls, 2 fours, 2 sixes). But spinners Kuldeep Yadav (4/30) and Varun Chakravarthy (2/30) triggered a collapse, reducing Pakistan from 113/1 to 146 all out in 19.1 overs. Jasprit Bumrah claimed the final two wickets (2/25).

During India’s run-chase, the team struggled early, sliding to 20/3 after Faheem Ashraf’s fiery spell (3/29). Tilak Varma (69* in 53 balls, 3 fours, 4 sixes) anchored the innings, stitching a 57-run partnership with Sanju Samson (24 in 21 balls, 2 fours, 1 six). Shivam Dube (33 in 22 balls, 2 fours, 2 sixes) joined the assault, smashing boundaries and clearing the mid-wicket ropes that left India in full control.

Playing his first Asia Cup match, Rinku Singh struck the winning runs on the very first ball, sealing a five-wicket triumph.

Despite not taking their trophies, India remained jubilant, sending a clear message that cricketing glory cannot be overshadowed by politics.