'Can’t Take Cricket For Granted’: Rishabh Pant Reacts To India’s 408-Run Defeat Against SA

Stand-in India captain Rishabh Pant was at a loss for words after India suffered another home series whitewash, crumbling without resistance on Day 5 of the second Test in Guwahati. The hosts suffered a massive defeat by 408 runs, handing South Africa their first Test series win in India in 25 years. This marked India’s second home whitewash in just 13 months, dealing a severe blow to their World Test Championship hopes and raising fresh questions about the direction of the team in red-ball cricket.

“It's a little disappointing. As a team we need to get better. Credit to the opposition for playing better than us. They dominated the series but at the same time you can't take cricket for granted,” Pant said at the post-match presentation.

“We're playing at home and sometimes we were up in the game but we didn't capitalise. Whether you're playing at home or away, cricket demands determination and extra effort. As a batting unit you need to capitalise on certain moments. As a team we didn't do that.”

Under head coach Gautam Gambhir, India have now lost five Tests at home to New Zealand and South Africa, marking the first time in 66 years that India have lost five home Tests within seven months.

Day 5 Collapse: Lack of Resistance on a Normally Favorable Surface

Chasing a massive target of 549 runs was always a daunting task, but the lack of fight on Day 5 was stark, particularly on a surface offering sharp turn and steep bounce conditions where India traditionally excels.

Marco Jansen, who had contributed with both bat and ball, secured the victory with a spectacular one-handed catch, ending India’s innings at 140 in 63.5 overs. The collapse has intensified scrutiny on Gambhir’s tactics and selection choices, with many questioning unclear roles and personnel decisions. The aura that once made India nearly unbeatable at home now seems diminished at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

Spin Troubles and Batting Struggles

Off-spinner Simon Harmer enjoyed a career revival, exploiting the same surface to trouble the Indian batters with turn and bounce, while the home attack struggled to make an impact. Pant fell for 13 while attempting to negotiate the extra bounce, signalling the start of the collapse.

The new-look batting unit Sai Sudharsan, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel, and Nitish Reddy lacked the preparation and experience required to tackle high-quality spin in Test cricket. Sudharsan’s 14 runs off 139 balls, littered with repeated close calls, highlighted the team's struggle against quality spin.

Selection and Strategy Under Fire

Critics have linked this poor performance to Gambhir’s selections and his preference for multi-skilled players in a format that demands specialists. With roles unclear and preparation lacking, India now face serious questions about their identity in Test cricket and their ability to respond after a historic setback on home soil.