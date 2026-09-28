Former India batter Ajinkya Rahane has backed Virat Kohli to chase - and potentially break - Sachin Tendulkar's record of 100 international centuries, saying the former India captain is uniquely equipped to do it if he sets his mind on the landmark.
The comments came after Kohli smashed an unbeaten 139 off 88 balls in the first ODI against West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, September 27. The knock, which included 10 fours and nine sixes, was Virat's 86th international hundred and his 55th in ODIs. India chased 296 with eight wickets and 50 balls to spare.
During his historic knock, the 37-year-old Kohli also became only the second batter after legendary Tendulkar to reach 15,000 ODI runs.
Notably, Tendulkar remains the only player with 100 international centuries (51 Tests, 49 ODIs). Kohli now sits 14 short, with 30 Test hundreds, 55 ODI hundreds and one T20I hundred. After retiring from Tests in May 2025 and T20Is earlier, he plays only the 50-over format for India.
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Rahane On Virat Chasing Tendulkar's Milestone
After Virat Kohli's fantastic knock on Sunday, the debate around cricket's most monumental record - Sachin Tendulkar’s 100 international centuries - has caught fire once again.
Reaching 100 international centuries was once considered almost impossible, but former India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane believes Virat Kohli can achieve it.
Speaking on Cricbuzz, Rahane argued that self-imposed pressure has always brought the best out of Kohli.
"I think when Virat Kohli puts pressure on himself, that is when he is at his best. In every innings, he has done that. He has those expectations of himself. That is why he has been able to do it consistently for so many years. Knowing Virat, if he thinks about 100 centuries, there is nothing wrong with it, because his role model has been Sachin Tendulkar. So, I am sure he must be thinking about it. If he thinks about it, only Virat Kohli can achieve that," Rahane said.
Shedding light on Kohli's mindset, Rahane said fans, pundits and former players may sometimes view a focus on milestones as selfish, but for Kohli, setting such targets helps him put pressure on himself and perform at his best.
"Many times we think that if a player is thinking about milestones, that means he is selfish. But when Virat Kohli puts pressure on himself, that is when he does well. So, I am sure he will have a number on his mind, but at the same time, he will also have the thought that he has to enjoy the game as long as he is playing," the former India player said.
Meanwhile, Virat Kohli said that milestones have never been his focus and that he is excited to 'unlock a new version' of himself at this stage of his career.
"Well, my focus has never really been on these milestones, so to say. It's just understanding the situation along the course of just doing the job for the team, whatever. Achievements come along. Obviously, I feel very grateful and very blessed to be in this position for having played for so long.
Just keeping my head down, working hard, and thanking God for everything that I've been blessed with and the opportunities that I've gotten in my life to be where I am. We have a very blessed life and a blessed journey because so many people want to be here, but we get to be the lucky ones. So, we better put our head down and just work hard every day of our lives," said Kohli in a chat with broadcasters at the conclusion of the game.
Kohli, who now plays only ODIs for India, said the key to his recent consistency in the 50-over format lay in staying fit and mentally fresh.
"I think just the understanding of the game firstly, also at the stage that I'm at - just keeping myself physically very fit, because the game's more or less in the mind," he said.
I've never been a guy who practiced a lot, even when I was playing all three formats, as you know. So it's just for me about staying mentally fresh, staying in the present moment and just expressing myself really out there to play in a certain way, get used to this template more often," he added.
The former captain said he had set himself the task of batting at a higher tempo in ODIs.
"I've got a challenge at this stage of my career to kind of up the ante and play a gear or two higher, and that was exciting for me to work on. Again, it excites you when you have to unlock a new version at this stage of your career, which will eventually help any team that you play for, be it playing for India or in the IPL," said Virat.
"It's really helped me a lot to play with a free mind, and I think that's what's working for me. But I think to follow a free mind, you need a fit body. So for me it works the other way around. I stay physically fit and then I'm able to visualize the game in the way that I want to play, which allows me the best chance to go out there and execute in the way that I did tonight," he added.
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