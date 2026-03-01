'Can You Get Us Home???': Ex-MI batter's urgent plea to PM as being stranded in Abu Dhabi amid Iran missile strikes goes viral

England’s wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow has issued a direct plea to United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer to facilitate the safe return of the England Lions squad from the United Arab Emirates. The team, currently coached by Bairstow and Andrew Flintoff, is stuck in Abu Dhabi following a series of Iranian missile strikes across the Middle East, which have led to the widespread closure of regional airspace.

Tour Suspended Amid Regional Conflict

The England Lions were in the midst of a limited-overs series against the Pakistan Shaheens when the security situation escalated. While the touring party had successfully completed a 3-0 whitewash in the T20 series and won the opening match of the five-game One-Day series by nine wickets, the second unofficial ODI scheduled for March 1 has been cancelled.

The touring party, consisting of 25 players and staff members, is currently unable to depart as airspaces over the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, and Kuwait have been shut down due to active military strikes. The severity of the situation was further highlighted by reports of a drone strike at Dubai International Airport, where other high-profile athletes, including India’s two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, are also reportedly stranded.

Bairstow's Direct Appeal to Downing Street

In a moment of increasing tension, Jonny Bairstow utilized social media to respond to a video statement from Prime Minister Keir Starmer regarding the Iranian attacks. Bairstow’s query was concise and urgent: “Can you get us home?”

Can you get us home??? — Jonny Bairstow (@jbairstow21) February 28, 2026

The plea reflects the growing anxiety among the players as the conflict between the US-Israel alliance and Iran spills over into commercial and sporting hubs. Consequently, the England women’s team, which was slated to arrive in Abu Dhabi on March 4 for a pre-season training camp, has officially postponed their travel plans.

Official Stance from the ECB

The England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has confirmed it is working closely with governmental agencies and private security firms to manage the crisis. In an official statement, the board emphasized its commitment to the touring party's welfare.

“The safety and security of our teams and staff is our top priority,” the ECB stated. “We are in contact with security experts and the government in relation to current events in the Middle East, and are following official advice. We will continue to monitor and assess the situation and official advice in relation to the future of these trips.”

Impact on the T20 World Cup

The geopolitical instability has also forced the International Cricket Council (ICC) to activate contingency plans for the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. With the Middle East serving as a primary transit hub for international teams and fans, the closure of Emirati airspace presents a significant logistical hurdle for the tournament’s knockout stages and the safe movement of participating athletes.