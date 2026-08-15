Former Australian batting stalwart Matthew Hayden asserts that seasoned competitor Rohit Sharma should retain complete authority over decisions regarding his international limited overs career, specifically concerning his availability for the approaching 2027 global championship.
Having already walked away from red ball and shortest format international duties, the thirty nine year old athlete currently participates strictly in the fifty over division. With the premier global tournament looming, continuous debates have surrounded his capacity to juggle the rigorous physical demands of top level international matches alongside the domestic franchise league. Even though he has maintained rigorous physical training schedules to lobby for selection, national talent evaluators seem to be reviewing alternative pathways, indicating that he is not currently guaranteed a spot in the primary squad.
Aging Stars and Inevitable Career Milestone Inquiries
Pointing to comparisons involving other prominent contemporary figures, such as elite run scorer Virat Kohli and current national team mentor Gautam Gambhir, Hayden observed that intense media scrutiny regarding career duration invariably targets experienced competitors nearing their final chapters.
“Look, when you get to the age Rohit is at, you start facing those questions. Before him, it was Virat, and before that, it was Gautam Gambhir. It just goes on and on. You can’t play this beautiful game forever,” Hayden told ANI.
“When you reach that stage of your career, you’re inevitably asked whether it will be the IPL or international cricket that goes first. Rohit has already retired from Test cricket, so ultimately, only he can know whether he still fights a lion to keep charging through what is an incredibly demanding schedule,” he added.
Physical Demands and Vitality Needed for Top Competition
The former Test opener additionally highlighted that sustaining peak competitive vigor grows steadily more challenging with advancing years, demanding specific physical stamina to battle against emerging talent.
“You need a young man’s energy to compete at the very highest level. So, in the end, it will be entirely his call,” he stated.
Despite persistent debates concerning his age and future viability, Rohit continues to demonstrate extraordinary capability on the pitch. Throughout India's recent limited overs excursion across England, he manufactured a brilliant century worth 138 runs from 110 balls during the decisive final fixture at Lord's, highlighting his lasting excellence despite the squad ultimately suffering a narrow 27 run defeat.
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