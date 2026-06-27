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'Can't take anything for granted': Blame game erupts in Indian camp after first ever loss vs Ireland in 1st T20I, Shreyas Iyer says this...

Ireland earned their first ever men's international win over India at Belfast which marked Shreyas Iyer's first match as T20I captain.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jun 27, 2026, 08:14 AM IST|Updated: Jun 27, 2026, 08:14 AM IST
'Can't take anything for granted': Blame game erupts in Indian camp after first ever loss vs Ireland in 1st T20I, Shreyas Iyer says this...
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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