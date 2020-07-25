Can't wait to be with CSK family for IPL 2020: Suresh Raina

Indian batsman Suresh Raina has said that he couldn't wait to be with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which will now take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in September.

The 13th edition of the IPL was originally slated to take place from March 29 to May 24, but the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had postponed the lucrative T20 league indefinitely due to coronavirus.

However, IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel on Friday confirmed that the league will take place in the UAE from September 19, with the final taking place on November 8.

On Friday, Raina took to his official Instagram account and expressed his excitement to be a part of the upcoming edition of the lucrative T20 tournament.

Posting a picture of him with wife Priyanka, daughter Gracia and with the members of the CSK, the 33-year-old said that he is eagerly looking forward to be back on the field and be with his CSK family.

"Looking forward to the upcoming IPL with the CSK family and fans . Can’t wait to get there ! #uae #blessed #happy," he posted.

Earlier this month, Raina took to Twitter and posted a video of him hitting the nets with spinner Piyush Chawla and fast bowler Mohammad Shami amid coronavirus pandemic.

Raina last represented the national side during an ODI series against England in July 2018.