Capital Touchdown For World Champions: Harmanpreet Kaur & India Women’s Cricket Team Set To Meet PM Modi

The triumphant Indian Women’s cricket team, fresh off their maiden ICC Women’s World Cup victory, landed in New Delhi on Tuesday evening, setting the stage for a historic felicitation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Led by captain Harmanpreet Kaur, the team’s arrival at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport marked yet another milestone in a journey defined by perseverance, grit, and unforgettable performances.

Warm Send-Off in Mumbai

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Before boarding a special Star Air charter flight from Mumbai, the squad received an enthusiastic farewell at the airport. Fans, media personnel, and cricket enthusiasts gathered to celebrate the champions, capturing heartfelt moments as Smriti Mandhana playfully fed a piece of cake to head coach Amol Muzumdar, watched by a beaming Harmanpreet Kaur. The light-hearted moments reflected the camaraderie and spirit that propelled India to their first Women’s World Cup triumph.

Historic Meeting with the Prime Minister

Upon arrival at the General Aviation Terminal in Delhi—a secured facility allowing only media access—the team proceeded to their hotel, anticipating Wednesday evening’s grand ceremony at the Prime Minister’s residence. The meeting with PM Modi is expected to honor the team’s extraordinary achievement, offering a national platform to celebrate women’s cricket in India and inspire millions of aspiring players.

Dream Realized: Harmanpreet’s Emotional Moment

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who scripted history as the first Indian captain to lift the ICC Women’s World Cup, described the experience as a “dream come true.” Reflecting on the journey, Harmanpreet shared, “Personally, it’s a very emotional moment… ever since I started playing, it was my dream to win the World Cup one day. Finally, we are world champions. I am feeling very relaxed, very humble, and so grateful to God for giving me this team.”

Her journey is a testament to resilience, mentorship, and familial support. After the historic win, Harmanpreet leapt into the arms of her father, Harmander Singh Bhullar—a former sportsman and her first coach—creating an emotional viral moment that encapsulated the human side of cricket triumphs.

Celebrating the Legends: Jhulan & Mithali

The victory was not just about the present but also about honoring the pillars of Indian women’s cricket. The team ceremoniously handed the World Cup trophy to legends Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami, acknowledging their decades-long dedication to elevating women’s cricket in India. Harmanpreet praised her mentors, saying, “Jhulan Di was my biggest support. Both Mithali and Jhulan have been incredible sources of guidance. I’m grateful I got to share this special moment with them.”

Star Performances in a Historic Finale

India’s 52-run victory over South Africa in the final at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai, highlighted a team brimming with talent and determination. Batting first, India posted a formidable 298/7 in 50 overs, then restricted the Proteas to 246. Standout performances from Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, and the bowling unit turned the final into a showcase of tactical brilliance and composure under pressure, earning global praise and cementing India’s status as a powerhouse in women’s cricket.

Light-Hearted Moments Off the Field

The celebrations extended beyond the pitch. Jemimah Rodrigues humorously reminded cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar of his promise to sing a duet with her if India won the World Cup. Taking to Instagram, she shared a playful video message, ready with her guitar, reflecting the joyous and approachable side of these sporting icons.