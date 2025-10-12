Ravindra Jadeja, the veteran all-rounder, has opened up about his omission from India's 15-member ODI squad for the upcoming three-match series against Australia, starting October 19, 2025. The 36-year-old Jadeja, who played a key role in India's Champions Trophy victory earlier this year, was not picked for the Australia tour as selectors opted for a balanced spin attack featuring Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, and Kuldeep Yadav.

Speaking to reporters after Day 2 of the ongoing second Test against West Indies at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday, Jadeja revealed that the decision was not a shock to him. He had a prior discussion with chief selector Ajit Agarkar, head coach Gautam Gambhir, and ODI captain Shubman Gill, who explained the rationale behind the call.

"I don't have it in my hands. I want to play, but at the end of the day, the team management, selectors, coach, and captain have their own thoughts," Jadeja said.

"Why didn't I get selected for this series? There must be a reason behind it, and they talked to me. It's not like they surprised me when I found out that I wasn't selected. It's a good thing that the captain, selector, and coach talked to me about the reasons behind it," he added.

He added that despite not being in the touring party to Australia, he remains focused on contributing whenever given an opportunity. Jadeja took three wickets on day two of the second Test in New Delhi, and played a key role in reducing West Indies to 140/4 at stumps, with the visitors still trailing by 378 runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.



Ravindra Jadeja Speaks About ODI World Cup

Ravindra Jadeja, who ended his T20I career as a T20 World Cup winner in 2024, added that representing India in major tournaments still remains a goal, especially after the narrow miss in the last ODI World Cup in India in 2023, where the side finished runners-up to Australia.

"I am happy whenever I get a chance, as I will try to do what I have been doing for so many years. If I get a chance to play in a major tournament like the World Cup, then it will be a good thing for Indian cricket. Everyone's dream is to win the World Cup. Last time, we missed out on it by a whisker. If we can win this time, then we will fulfill our dreams," Jadeja said.

Jadeja, the highly experienced left-arm spin bowling all-rounder, has featured in 204 ODIs and has taken 231 wickets while scoring 2,806 runs so far.

Ravindra Jadeja Pleased To Help Youngsters

As one of the senior most figures in the Test setup, Jadeja, who was made vice-captain for the series against the West Indies due to Rishabh Pant recovering from a fractured right foot, also said that he is happy to guide younger players and adapt to the team’s needs as per a given situation.

"If there is a wicket for batting, then I become a batsman. If there is a wicket for bowling, then I become a bowler - it's simple. I don't think about captains and captaincy - that time has gone way too early now," Jadeja said.

"Now, as much as possible, what the team needs, I do as per that. Whether it is in batting, like Jaiswal comes and talks to me, or Kuldeep comes and asks about bowling, I tell them what can be possible and give my opinion to them on anything they ask. I am very happy with whatever I have now," he added.

