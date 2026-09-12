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'Captaincy is an added responsibility': Devdutt Padikkal on leading India A against Australia A in Puducherry

Devdutt Padikkal is set to make his India A captaincy debut against Australia A in the upcoming four-day series. The left-hander said his leadership experience with Karnataka will help him take on the new responsibility.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 12, 2026, 02:10 PM IST|Updated: Sep 12, 2026, 02:10 PM IST
'Captaincy is an added responsibility': Devdutt Padikkal on leading India A against Australia A in Puducherry
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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