Captain's Day In ICC T20 World Cup 2026: When & where to watch ICC's event in India live on TV and Online?
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Captain’s Day: date, venue, captains list and live streaming details for Indian viewers.
- ICC Captain’s Day 2026 will be held in two cities for the first time.
- All 20 team captains will address media ahead of the February 7 opener.
- Indian fans can watch the event live on Star Sports and JioHotstar.
The build-up to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 officially begins with Captain’s Day on Thursday, an ICC-curated media event bringing together captains of all 20 participating teams. For the first time in World Cup history, the event will be held across two cities, Mumbai and Colombo, reflecting the scale of a tournament co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. Indian fans can watch the event live on Star Sports and stream it on JioHotstar, making Captain’s Day the first major checkpoint before the tournament kicks off on February 7.
What Is ICC Captain’s Day and Why Is It Important?
Captain’s Day is the ICC’s formal curtain-raiser before a global tournament.
It serves multiple purposes:
- Sets the narrative and tone of the World Cup
- Offers the first official media interaction of captains after squad submission
- Frames key rivalries, leadership debates and pressure points
With squads locked in by February 1, this event becomes the first moment where strategy, leadership and expectations are discussed openly.
Where Is ICC Captain’s Day 2026 Being Held?
For the first time, the ICC has split Captain’s Day across two host cities.
Which Captains Will Be Present in Mumbai?
India, Afghanistan, Canada, England, Italy, Namibia, Nepal, New Zealand, Scotland, South Africa, USA and West Indies
Which Captains Will Attend the Colombo Event?
Sri Lanka, Australia, Ireland, Netherlands, Oman, Pakistan, UAE and Zimbabwe
This dual-city model reduces travel stress and ensures balanced representation across both host nations.
Who Are the Captains at the ICC T20 World Cup 2026?
Who Is Leading Teams in Group A?
- India: Suryakumar Yadav
- Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha
- Netherlands: Scott Edwards
- Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus
- USA: Monank Patel
Who Are the Captains in Group B?
- Australia: Mitchell Marsh
- Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka
- Zimbabwe: Sikandar Raza
- Ireland: Paul Stirling
- Oman: Jatinder Singh
Who Will Captain Teams in Group C?
- England: Harry Brook
- West Indies: Shai Hope
- Scotland: Richie Berrington
- Nepal: Rohit Paudel
- Italy: Wayne Madsen
Who Are the Leaders in Group D?
- South Africa: Aiden Markram
- New Zealand: Mitchell Santner
- Afghanistan: Rashid Khan
- UAE: Muhammad Waseem
- Canada: Dilpreet Bajwa
What Are the Key Dates and Matches of T20 World Cup 2026?
When Does the Tournament Start? February 7, 2026
What Is the Opening Match? Pakistan vs Netherlands, Colombo (SSC), 11:00 AM IST
When Does India Play Its First Match? India vs USA, February 7, Mumbai (Wankhede), 7:00 PM IST
When Is the India vs Pakistan Match? February 15, Colombo
Where Will the Final Be Played?
Ahmedabad if Pakistan does not qualify
Colombo if Pakistan qualifies
Warm-up matches are currently underway from February 2 to February 6, with 16 fixtures across India and Sri Lanka.
Where Can Fans Watch ICC Captain’s Day Live in India?
Which TV Channel Will Broadcast the Event? Star Sports Network
Where Can Fans Stream It Online? JioHotstar
The broadcast will feature official ICC visuals, captain interactions and global media coverage.
What Additional Context Should Fans Know Before the Tournament?
- Former India captain Rohit Sharma has been named the official tournament ambassador
- Scotland replaced Bangladesh in Group C after Bangladesh withdrew citing security concerns
- Several teams enter the tournament with new leadership, increasing tactical scrutiny
Captain’s Day offers the first clear window into how teams are shaping their World Cup campaigns.
