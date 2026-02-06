'Carrying Legacy of Rohit Sharma': Ayush Mhatre reacts to India winning 6th U-19 WC title as he joins Virat Kohli, Prithvi Shaw & more

As the final wicket fell at the Harare Sports Club, Ayush Mhatre did more than just secure a trophy; he etched his name into a lineage of greatness. By leading India to a 100-run victory over England, Mhatre has officially joined the prestigious club of Under-19 World Cup-winning captains alongside icons like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Prithvi Shaw.

The Elite Captains’ Club

Mhatre becomes only the sixth Indian captain to lift the U19 silverware, continuing a tradition of excellence that spans over a quarter of a century:

2000: Mohammad Kaif

2008: Virat Kohli

2012: Unmukt Chand

2018: Prithvi Shaw

2022: Yash Dhull

2026: Ayush Mhatre

"No Words for Suryavanshi"

Reflecting on the record-breaking final, which saw a Youth ODI record aggregate of 722 runs, Mhatre was quick to credit his opening partner, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, whose 175-run knock redefined what is possible in a championship final.

"I can't express my feeling, but it's a memorable moment for us. And an incredible journey," Mhatre said during the post-match ceremony. Regarding Suryavanshi’s carnage, he added, "He just keep at it. We have no words for him, what an innings he played. But yeah, we know he's a fabulous batsman. So he has showed in this match what he can do."

Sustaining the Golden Era

India’s dominance in the U19 format is now statistically undeniable. Since 2016, the team has played 38 matches, winning 35 and losing only 3, a staggering win percentage of 92.1%. More impressively, Mhatre’s triumph ensures India remains the "epicenter" of world cricket, as the country currently holds the following titles:

Men’s T20 World Cup (2024)

ICC Champions Trophy (2025)

Women’s ODI World Cup (2025)

Women’s U19 World Cup (2025)

Men’s U19 World Cup (2026)

"We are happy that we just carry forward the legacy that Rohit Sharma also won the World Cup, Harmanpreet also and now us. So we are happy to carry forward the legacy," Mhatre noted, acknowledging the senior captains who have paved the way.

The Hustle Behind the Scenes

While the players took the spotlight, Mhatre dedicated the victory to the support staff who managed the team’s intensive eight-month preparation period. "No words for support staff because last eight, seven months, they are just hustling around us and the credit goes to them that they have worked on us," he stated.

As the team prepares to return home, Mhatre believes the lessons learned in Zimbabwe will define their future careers. "Same attitude we should play and how we have played here. So we will not play again in the same team, but we can just carry forward this attitude and play this type of cricket."

Record-Breaking Margins

The 100-run victory margin stands as the largest in U19 World Cup final history, surpassing Australia’s 79-run win over India in 2024. The match also shattered records for the most sixes in a Youth ODI (31) and the highest match aggregate (722), proving that Mhatre’s class of 2026 has set a new benchmark for the next generation.