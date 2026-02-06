Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3014412https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/carrying-legacy-of-rohit-sharma-ayush-mhatre-reacts-to-india-winning-6th-u-19-wc-title-as-he-joins-virat-kohli-prithvi-shaw-more-3014412.html
NewsCricketCarrying Legacy of Rohit Sharma: Ayush Mhatre reacts to India winning 6th U-19 WC title as he joins Virat Kohli, Prithvi Shaw & more
AYUSH MHATRE ON U19 WC WIN

'Carrying Legacy of Rohit Sharma': Ayush Mhatre reacts to India winning 6th U-19 WC title as he joins Virat Kohli, Prithvi Shaw & more

The victory also marks a historic moment for the nation, as India now holds an unprecedented five concurrent world titles across various formats and age groups.

 

Written By Varul Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Feb 06, 2026, 09:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Reflecting on the record-breaking final, which saw a Youth ODI record aggregate of 722 runs, Mhatre was quick to credit his opening partner.
  • India’s dominance in the U19 format is now statistically undeniable.
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Carrying Legacy of Rohit Sharma': Ayush Mhatre reacts to India winning 6th U-19 WC title as he joins Virat Kohli, Prithvi Shaw & moreCredits - Twitter

As the final wicket fell at the Harare Sports Club, Ayush Mhatre did more than just secure a trophy; he etched his name into a lineage of greatness. By leading India to a 100-run victory over England, Mhatre has officially joined the prestigious club of Under-19 World Cup-winning captains alongside icons like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Prithvi Shaw.

The Elite Captains’ Club

Mhatre becomes only the sixth Indian captain to lift the U19 silverware, continuing a tradition of excellence that spans over a quarter of a century:

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

2000: Mohammad Kaif

2008: Virat Kohli

2012: Unmukt Chand

2018: Prithvi Shaw

2022: Yash Dhull

2026: Ayush Mhatre

"No Words for Suryavanshi"

Reflecting on the record-breaking final, which saw a Youth ODI record aggregate of 722 runs, Mhatre was quick to credit his opening partner, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, whose 175-run knock redefined what is possible in a championship final.

"I can't express my feeling, but it's a memorable moment for us. And an incredible journey," Mhatre said during the post-match ceremony. Regarding Suryavanshi’s carnage, he added, "He just keep at it. We have no words for him, what an innings he played. But yeah, we know he's a fabulous batsman. So he has showed in this match what he can do."

Sustaining the Golden Era

India’s dominance in the U19 format is now statistically undeniable. Since 2016, the team has played 38 matches, winning 35 and losing only 3, a staggering win percentage of 92.1%. More impressively, Mhatre’s triumph ensures India remains the "epicenter" of world cricket, as the country currently holds the following titles:

Men’s T20 World Cup (2024)

ICC Champions Trophy (2025)

Women’s ODI World Cup (2025)

Women’s U19 World Cup (2025)

Men’s U19 World Cup (2026)

"We are happy that we just carry forward the legacy that Rohit Sharma also won the World Cup, Harmanpreet also and now us. So we are happy to carry forward the legacy," Mhatre noted, acknowledging the senior captains who have paved the way.

The Hustle Behind the Scenes

While the players took the spotlight, Mhatre dedicated the victory to the support staff who managed the team’s intensive eight-month preparation period. "No words for support staff because last eight, seven months, they are just hustling around us and the credit goes to them that they have worked on us," he stated.

As the team prepares to return home, Mhatre believes the lessons learned in Zimbabwe will define their future careers. "Same attitude we should play and how we have played here. So we will not play again in the same team, but we can just carry forward this attitude and play this type of cricket."

Record-Breaking Margins

The 100-run victory margin stands as the largest in U19 World Cup final history, surpassing Australia’s 79-run win over India in 2024. The match also shattered records for the most sixes in a Youth ODI (31) and the highest match aggregate (722), proving that Mhatre’s class of 2026 has set a new benchmark for the next generation.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, ... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

fashion rings
Elegant Couple & Statement Rings for Everyday Love
best days for major life decisions
Check Out Best Days And Times For Life's Big Decisions
Zee Real Heroes Award 2026
Zee Real Heroes Awards 2026: Harsh Jain on solving real problems
Auto news
Mahindra to build its biggest factory in Nagpur with Rs 15000 crore investment
unisex sunglasses
Unisex Sunglasses to Elevate Your Everyday Look
Losing Relevance for Indian Travellers
Why Travel to ‘Europe in 10 Days’ Is Losing Relevance for Indian Travellers
UPI
UPI now live in over 8 countries; MoUs with 23 nations on DPI adoption
Technology
How much power does your laptop use in sleep mode? Is it safe for device?
Auto news
FASTag Annual Pass surpasses 50 lakh users, Chandigarh leads in terms of usage
Zee Real Heroes Awards 2026
ZEE Samvad with Real Heroes 2026: Saanvika, Yogita and Arnav honoured