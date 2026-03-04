Catch or Grounded? Daryl Mitchell's catch of Aiden Markram in SA vs NZ T20 WC 2026 semi-final sparks controversy - WATCH

The first semi-final of the 2026 T20 World Cup between South Africa and New Zealand at Eden Gardens has ignited fierce debate among fans on social media after Daryl Mitchell took a controversial catch to dismiss Proteas captain Aiden Markram in a high-stake clash in Kolkata.

The incident occurred in the 8th over of South Africa's innings on Wednesday, shortly after Markram had already been granted a life when Rachin Ravindra dropped a difficult chance. Looking to capitalize, Markram attempted to loft a fuller delivery from Ravindra over the bowler's head. He didn't quite get the timing, sending a flat, dipping trajectory toward long-on.

Daryl Mitchell, charging in from the boundary, made a spectacular forward-diving effort to claim the ball just inches above the turf. The on-field umpires referred it upstairs for review.



Detailed Television Replays Sparked Debate

The Angle of Doubt: From certain side-on angles, it appeared the ball might have grazed the grass as Daryl Mitchell's fingers went underneath it.

The Third Umpire’s Call: After several minutes of scrutiny, the TV umpire ruled that there was no "conclusive evidence" to overturn the on-field call, confirming Markram's dismissal.



Social Media Reaction

The decision immediately went viral, with cricket fans across the globe questioning the "cleanliness" of the take.

Many fans called it a "soft" or "grassed" dismissal, with claims the ball touched the ground. Others, including some commentators, defended the call, noting the TV umpire had access to better angles and that the ball was cleanly under Mitchell's fingers.

Impact Of Catch On Match

The dismissal proved to be a turning point. Markram, who had been in destructive form throughout the tournament with 268 runs, was forced to depart, leaving South Africa in a precarious position. Despite a late-innings recovery led by Marco Jansen (55 not out) and Tristan Stubbs, South Africa were restricted to 169/8 in 20 overs.

New Zealand's bowlers, including Matt Henry and others, kept the pressure on, with the catch shifting the game's momentum firmly in their favor at the halfway stage.