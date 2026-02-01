Sarfaraz Ahmed caught using phone during India vs Pakistan U19 Clash, fans say 'Match-fixing', know rules

A significant off-field controversy has overshadowed the virtual quarter-final between India and Pakistan at the 2026 ICC Under-19 World Cup. Viral images from the broadcast showed Pakistan’s team mentor Sarfaraz Ahmed using a mobile phone in the dugout at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, sparking widespread debate over a possible breach of the ICC’s Anti-Corruption Code.

However, an important clarification has since emerged. According to revsportz Sarfaraz Ahmed has officially listed himself as the team manager, which means he is technically permitted to carry and use a mobile phone inside the Player and Match Officials Area (PMOA), subject to strict conditions.

The ICC PMOA Protocol Explained

Under Article 4.1 of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code, the PMOA is generally a device-free zone, prohibiting players and support staff from using or carrying mobile devices during match time.

That said, Article 4.2.1 provides a key exception, stating that a team manager may carry a mobile phone within the PMOA, provided it is used strictly for cricket operations or important personal matters with explicit permission.

Since Sarfaraz holds the dual role of mentor and team manager, the core issue is not possession of the phone but the purpose for which it was used. Unless evidence suggests misuse beyond permitted cricket operations, the incident may not amount to a violation.

Match Situation: “Petty Win” vs Semi-Final Qualification

While the controversy brewed off the field, the on-field equation all but sealed Pakistan’s fate. India U19 were bowled out for 252 in 49.5 overs, setting Pakistan a stiff qualification challenge.

At the latest update, Pakistan U19 are 167/4 after 33.4 overs, with Usman Khan unbeaten on 65. They now need 86 runs, but have already crossed the 33.3-over cut-off, meaning they are officially out of the semi-final race due to Net Run Rate.

With drinks called, the scenario is clear: Pakistan can still chase down the target and register a morale-boosting win over India, but qualification is no longer possible. Observers feel the visitors are now focused on ending their campaign with pride rather than attempting a miracle chase.

Sarfaraz’s History of Viral Moments

From his infamous yawning episode during the 2019 World Cup to this latest dugout incident, Sarfaraz Ahmed continues to attract social media scrutiny.