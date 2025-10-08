CEAT Cricket Rating Awards 2025: Brain Lara, Rohit Sharma, Sanju Samson Among Top Honourees - Check Full List

The 27th edition of the CEAT Cricket Rating Awards celebrated outstanding performances across international and domestic cricket, honouring players who have left their mark over the past year. The event, held in Mumbai, brought together some of the biggest names in cricket for a night of recognition and celebration.

Lifetime Achievement and Special Honours

Cricket legend Brian Lara received the Lifetime Achievement Award, acknowledging his iconic career and immense contribution to the sport. Legendary Indian spinner B.S. Chandrasekhar was also honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award, recognising his lasting impact on Indian cricket.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma received a special memento for leading India to victory in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, marking a milestone in his illustrious career.

International Cricket Awards

The ceremony recognised the best in international cricket across formats:

International Cricketer of the Year: Joe Root (England)

Men’s ODI Batter of the Year: Kane Williamson (New Zealand)

Men’s ODI Bowler of the Year: Matt Henry (New Zealand)

Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year: Harry Brook (England)

Men’s Test Bowler of the Year: Prabath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka)

T20I Batter of the Year: Sanju Samson (India)

T20I Bowler of the Year: Varun Chakravarthy (India)

Women’s Cricket Recognitions

Women cricketers were celebrated for their exceptional performances:

Women’s Batter of the Year: Smriti Mandhana (India)

Women’s Bowler of the Year: Deepti Sharma (India)

Emerging Talent and Leadership

Emerging players and leaders were also highlighted:

Emerging Player of the Year: Angrish Raghuvanshi (India)

Award for Exemplary Leadership: Temba Bavuma (South Africa)

CEAT JioStar Award: Shreyas Iyer (India)

CEAT Domestic Cricketer of the Year: Harsh Dubey (India)

Memorable Moments of the Night

The awards ceremony also offered fans memorable moments off the field. Rohit Sharma, recently replaced as India’s ODI captain, appeared fitter and more determined, signalling his readiness to continue contributing to the team. The evening celebrated not only individual achievements but also the spirit and passion that define cricket.

This edition of the CEAT Awards successfully highlighted cricketing excellence, honouring veterans, international stars, women cricketers, emerging talent, and domestic performers alike, making it a night to remember in Mumbai’s cricketing calendar.