Celebration in India, Sanctions In Pakistan: Asia Cup 2025 Ends With Rs 21 Cr Reward Vs No NOCs For Pak Players Post Defeat

Following Pakistan’s defeat to India in the T20 Asia Cup 2025 final, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has taken a decisive step by suspending all No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for players intending to participate in overseas T20 leagues. This punitive move came less than 48 hours after the final match, signaling the PCB’s strong response to the loss and reflecting a wider effort to focus on domestic commitments and restore team discipline.

PCB Communication

According to a report by ESPNcricinfo, the PCB’s Chief Executive Officer, Sumari Ahmad Syed, communicated this suspension on September 29 through an official notice addressed to the players and their agents. The notice stated, “With the approval of Chairman PCB, all No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for players with respect to participation in leagues and other out of country tournaments are hereby put on hold until further orders.” This means all Pakistani cricketers who were planning to play in international T20 leagues currently face uncertainty about their participation due to this temporary freeze on NOCs.

Holders

The holders of these NOCs include a number of Pakistan’s top stars, many of whom had lined up significant overseas engagements. Among these high-profile names are Babar Azam, the team captain, alongside fellow frontline players Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi, and Shadab Khan, who were all expected to feature in the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) 2025-26 season in Australia. Beyond Australia’s BBL, a large contingent of Pakistan’s cricketers, totaling eighteen, has been shortlisted for the Indian Premier League T20 Auction, scheduled for October 1 in the United Arab Emirates. This list features emerging talents like Fakhar Zaman, promising young batsman Saim Ayub, and pace spearhead Naseem Shah. With the NOCs suspended, their participation now hangs in the balance, adding to the turmoil in Pakistan cricket’s player management.

At present, the PCB has not clarified whether there will be any exemptions or exceptions for certain players who might be crucial to their overseas franchise commitments. The suspension’s duration remains uncertain, pending further official decisions. This shake-up could have significant ramifications on both the players’ careers and Pakistan’s cricketing reputation internationally.

Busy Calendar

On the international front, Pakistan’s cricket calendar remains busy for the remainder of 2025. The team is set to host South Africa in a series comprising two Test matches, followed by three T20 internationals and three One Day Internationals (ODIs). After this, Pakistan will welcome Sri Lanka for a three-match ODI series. Following the bilateral series, a T20I tri-series including Afghanistan is also on the schedule. These matches will be critical for Pakistan to regroup and find form after their disappointing Asia Cup campaign.

This decision by the PCB reflects the board’s stern approach toward team discipline and prioritizing national commitments over franchise cricket. It comes at a time when Pakistan cricket is striving to stabilize after a series of off-field and on-field challenges. The suspension of NOCs acts as a message to players about accountability and the need to uphold the country’s cricketing interests, particularly after a major loss like the Asia Cup final defeat against India