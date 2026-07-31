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Central Delhi Kings take on Purani Dilli 6 as DPL 2026 begins with Sukhbir & Sunanda live

Ahead of the opening match, fans will be treated to a grand opening ceremony featuring live performances by renowned singers Sunanda Sharma and Sukhbir Singh, with the celebrations beginning at 5:30 PM.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jul 31, 2026, 11:19 AM IST|Updated: Jul 31, 2026, 11:19 AM IST
Central Delhi Kings take on Purani Dilli 6 as DPL 2026 begins with Sukhbir & Sunanda live
Image Credit: Credits - Zee news

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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