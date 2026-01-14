Century At 1 To 6 Spot: KL Rahul’s Ton In 2nd ODI Against New Zealand Solidifies His Unique Record Across All Formats; Check His Hundreds At Every Batting Position

India’s star batter KL Rahul delivered a composed and elegant century against New Zealand in the second ODI, once again proving why he is regarded as one of the most adaptable batters in modern-day cricket. The hundred not only strengthened India’s position in the match but also brought renewed attention to a remarkable record that Rahul alone holds in world cricket.

A unique record unmatched in world cricket

KL Rahul has achieved a feat no other batter in international cricket has managed, scoring a century in every batting position from No. 1 to No. 6. This extraordinary milestone underlines his technical versatility, mental strength, and ability to adapt to vastly different match situations, whether opening the innings or stabilising the lower middle order.

Centuries as an opener (No. 1)

Rahul has scored six centuries while batting at No. 1, including four in Tests and two in ODIs. His first international hundred as an opener came against Zimbabwe in 2016, followed by a sensational 199 against England in the same year. These innings established him as a technically sound opener capable of dominating quality bowling attacks.

Dominance at No. 2 - his most productive position

Batting at No. 2, Rahul has registered seven centuries, the most he has scored at any position. Remarkably, six of these came in Test cricket, all scored away from home, highlighting his ability to thrive in challenging overseas conditions. His lone ODI century at No. 2 came against West Indies in Visakhapatnam in 2019, showcasing his adaptability across formats.

A rare century at No. 3

Rahul’s only century at No. 3 came in T20 internationals, a format where hundreds are rare. It was his second T20I century, scored against England while chasing 160. Rahul smashed 101 off 54 balls, including 10 fours and 5 sixes, remaining unbeaten to guide India to a comfortable victory.

Impactful knocks at No. 4

Batting at No. 4, Rahul has scored three centuries. His first T20I century, against West Indies in 2016, came from this position, underlining his ability to shift gears and control the middle overs while still accelerating when required.

Consistency at No. 5 in ODIs

At No. 5, Rahul has been particularly effective in ODIs, scoring three centuries, all in the 50-over format: 112 vs New Zealand (2020), 111 vs Pakistan (Asia Cup 2023), 102 vs Netherlands (World Cup 2023). These innings came in high-pressure tournaments, highlighting his temperament and big-match mindset.

A historic hundred at No. 6

Rahul’s lone century at No. 6 came in Test cricket during the India vs South Africa first Test at Centurion in December 2023. Batting lower down the order, he scored a crucial 101 off 137 balls, rescuing India and putting them in a strong position in the first innings on a challenging surface.

A batter without boundaries

KL Rahul’s century against New Zealand in the second ODI is more than just another hundred; it is a reminder of his rare ability to excel anywhere in the batting order. From opening the innings to anchoring the lower middle order, Rahul’s world-first achievement of scoring hundreds from No. 1 to No. 6 cements his status as one of the most versatile batters the game has ever seen.