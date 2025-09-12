'Certain Players Trying To Prove They Are Indian, Now Doing Commentary In Asia Cup' : Shahid Afridi

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi has once again stirred controversy ahead of the much-anticipated India vs Pakistan clash in the Asia Cup 2025 by reviving his “bad egg” remark, just days before the two giants face off in Dubai. The build-up to the marquee game was already tense, with political friction around the encounter, but Afridi’s fresh comments on Pakistani television have only intensified the hype.

Afridi attacks Indian players

Speaking on Samaa TV, Afridi recalled the cancellation of a World Championship of Legends (WCL) fixture earlier this year, venting frustration at the Indian players who withdrew. “I have always said that cricket should go on; it has always helped in making the relations better between the two countries. In England, people had bought tickets to see the WCL match, and the players had practised. Then you didn’t play. What was the thinking? I just can’t understand,” he said.

“Ever since birth…” Afridi ups the rhetoric

Taking his criticism a step further, Afridi alleged that some former Indian cricketers constantly attempt to assert their national identity. “There are plenty of issues in India. Some people reach the houses of players and threaten to burn them down. Certain players are still trying to prove they are Indian. They have been displaying this ever since being born. Now they are doing commentary in the Asia Cup,” he said.

The rivalry builds

Afridi’s inflammatory words come on the eve of the blockbuster India-Pakistan showdown on September 14 in Dubai, ensuring an emotionally charged atmosphere. The clash, already one of the most watched fixtures in world cricket, is likely to capture even greater attention given the off-field controversies.

Tanvir's Audacious Claim

At the same time, another ex-Pakistan cricketer, Tanvir Ahmed, added fuel to the fire with his audacious claim about Pakistan’s young batting star, Saim Ayub. Despite Jasprit Bumrah’s stature as arguably the best fast bowler in the game, Ahmed predicted a jaw-dropping outcome. “I think Saim Ayub will hit Bumrah for six sixes in this Asia Cup,” Ahmed said, sparking sharp debate among fans across both nations. With Afridi’s provocative remarks and Ahmed’s fearless prediction, the stage is set for one of the most intense India-Pakistan encounters in recent memory