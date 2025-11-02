‘Chak De India’: Gautam Gambhir, Shubman Gill & Co. Back Women’s Team To Script History In World Cup Final - Watch

As the Indian women’s cricket team gears up for their historic ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 final against South Africa on Sunday at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, the Indian men’s squad has come forward with a wave of heartfelt wishes and encouragement.

India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir, along with captain Shubman Gill and several senior players, extended their support to Harmanpreet Kaur and her team, urging them to go all the way and bring glory home.

‘Bring the Cup Home’: Gambhir’s Emotional Message

Gambhir, who played a match-winning knock of 97 in India’s 2011 World Cup final triumph, expressed his confidence in the women’s team through a video shared by Star Sports on X.

“On behalf of the entire support staff and the Indian team, I want to wish the women’s team all the very best. Bring the cup home. All the very best,” Gambhir said, recalling the spirit of India’s iconic 2011 victory.

The Indian women’s team will be eager to recreate that historic moment, chasing their maiden World Cup title after falling short in 2005 and 2017. South Africa, on the other hand, has reached their first-ever Women’s World Cup final, entering the contest on the back of a dominant 125-run win over England.

Gill, Abhishek, Bumrah and other Men's squad sent their wishes

A Nation United Behind Harmanpreet’s Team

With wishes pouring in from their male counterparts and millions of fans, Harmanpreet Kaur and her team will look to make history on Sunday. The stage is set, the belief is strong, and the message from the men’s team is clear.

“Bring the cup home.”