Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2978910https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/chak-de-india-gautam-gambhir-shubman-gill-co-back-women-s-team-to-script-history-in-world-cup-final-watch-2978910.html
NewsCricket
INDIA WOMEN’S CRICKET TEAM

‘Chak De India’: Gautam Gambhir, Shubman Gill & Co. Back Women’s Team To Script History In World Cup Final - Watch

As the Indian women’s cricket team gears up for their historic ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 final against South Africa on Sunday at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, the Indian men’s squad has come forward with a wave of heartfelt wishes and encouragement.

 

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Nov 02, 2025, 09:14 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

‘Chak De India’: Gautam Gambhir, Shubman Gill & Co. Back Women’s Team To Script History In World Cup Final - WatchImage Credit:- X

As the Indian women’s cricket team gears up for their historic ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 final against South Africa on Sunday at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, the Indian men’s squad has come forward with a wave of heartfelt wishes and encouragement.

India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir, along with captain Shubman Gill and several senior players, extended their support to Harmanpreet Kaur and her team, urging them to go all the way and bring glory home.

‘Bring the Cup Home’: Gambhir’s Emotional Message

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Gambhir, who played a match-winning knock of 97 in India’s 2011 World Cup final triumph, expressed his confidence in the women’s team through a video shared by Star Sports on X.

“On behalf of the entire support staff and the Indian team, I want to wish the women’s team all the very best. Bring the cup home. All the very best,” Gambhir said, recalling the spirit of India’s iconic 2011 victory.

The Indian women’s team will be eager to recreate that historic moment, chasing their maiden World Cup title after falling short in 2005 and 2017. South Africa, on the other hand, has reached their first-ever Women’s World Cup final, entering the contest on the back of a dominant 125-run win over England.

Gill, Abhishek, Bumrah and other Men's squad sent their wishes 

A Nation United Behind Harmanpreet’s Team

With wishes pouring in from their male counterparts and millions of fans, Harmanpreet Kaur and her team will look to make history on Sunday. The stage is set, the belief is strong, and the message from the men’s team is clear. 

“Bring the cup home.”

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey, part of Zee News English's Sports Desk, is a passionate sports journalist with a focus on cricket, football, WWE, and tennis. Known for his keen eye and storytelling skills, he brings... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

game night snacks
Game Night Feast: Finger Foods That Steal the Show
Winter Comfort Food
Binge-Watching this Winter? Pair It with these Comfort Meals
winter food
Cold Days, Warm Plates: Delicious Foods to Keep You Toasty This Winter
DNA Exclusive
DNA: China Unveils Claimed 'Sixth-Generation' Fighter Jet Amid Global Tensions
RSS
RSS Rejects Kharge's Ban Call Amid Centenary Planning At Jabalpur Meet
Bangladesh
Awami League Commands Strong Support Base In Bangladesh: Report
Bihar elections 2025
‘Jungle Raj’ Vs ‘No Double Engine’: Shah, Priyanka Trade Barbs Ahead Of Polls
Vande Bharat news
Vande Bharat Express Kochi -Bengaluru Starts Soon: Check Route, Time, And More
Operation Sindoor
'Never Before In History Any PM Gave Free Hand To Forces': Army Chief Dwivedi
party snacks
The Ultimate Party Plate Guide for Your Next House Get-Together