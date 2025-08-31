'Chakke Ne Toh Jitaya Hai': Suresh Raina Shuts Down Gambhir in 2011 World Cup Debate

The debate over India’s iconic 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup victory continues to spark discussions, even 14 years later. While some credit MS Dhoni’s last-ball six at Wankhede Stadium for sealing the triumph, others highlight Gautam Gambhir’s crucial 97-run innings as the backbone of India’s chase. Recently, former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina weighed in on this debate, leaving no doubts about where he stands.

Raina Responds: “Chakke Ne Toh Jitaya Hai”

On a recent episode of the Shubhankar Mishra podcast, Raina was asked whether he agreed with Gautam Gambhir’s claim that India didn’t win the 2011 World Cup solely because of Dhoni’s six. The former left-handed batter, known for his straightforward and candid opinions, replied with conviction:

"Chakke ne to jitaya hai, sab ko pata hai woh" — meaning, “We won after that six, everyone knows that.”

Raina’s statement leaves little room for debate, firmly attributing the defining moment of the World Cup final to Dhoni’s iconic six, which has since become a historic symbol of India’s cricketing glory.

The Role of Team Effort in the 2011 Triumph

While Dhoni’s finish was unforgettable, Raina emphasized that the 2011 World Cup win was a collective achievement. He dedicated the victory to everyone involved: the players, coaching staff, trainers, doctors, and even childhood coaches.

"The Indian team won the World Cup, irrespective of what anyone says. It was for Team India, for the ones who prayed for us, and for Sachin Paaji, who played six World Cups but never won one," Raina remarked.

This acknowledgment underscores a key insight often overlooked by fans: while moments of brilliance like Dhoni’s six grab headlines, the backbone of success is the combined effort of the entire squad.

Yuvraj Singh: The Unsung Hero of the Tournament

Raina didn’t stop at Dhoni. He lauded Yuvraj Singh for his all-round brilliance throughout the tournament, calling him a pivotal reason for India’s success. Yuvraj, later revealed to have been battling cancer during the World Cup, won Player of the Tournament for his outstanding performance across batting, bowling, and fielding.

"The whole tournament was good, but I think we won because of Yuvraj Singh. The way he batted, fielded, and provided breakthroughs was phenomenal. Hats off to him," said Raina.

This acknowledgment is a reminder that while iconic moments define history, the sustained efforts of players like Yuvraj Singh build the foundation for victory.

Revisiting Gambhir vs Dhoni Debate

The discussion around “Ek Chakke Ne Jitaya Ya Nahi Jitaya” has often stirred controversy among cricket fans and analysts. Gautam Gambhir, who played a crucial innings under pressure, has previously stated that India’s win wasn’t solely because of a single six. However, Raina’s remarks bring clarity from a teammate’s perspective, highlighting the final shot’s symbolic and practical impact in the 2011 World Cup final.

The debate also sheds light on cricket’s broader narrative: while individual performances are celebrated, team dynamics, strategic planning, and mental resilience collectively shape a championship-winning side.

A Victory for the Ages

India’s victory in the 2011 World Cup was more than just a sporting triumph; it was a culmination of 28 years of hopes, dreams, and dedication, following their 1983 win and the near miss in 2003. Raina’s reflections remind fans that every player, every support staff member, and every fan played a role in the historic achievement.

As the nation fondly recalls Dhoni’s iconic six, Raina’s candid statement, “Chakke ne toh jitaya hai,” will continue to resonate in cricketing folklore, keeping alive the memory of a match that united a billion hearts in celebration.