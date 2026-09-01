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Chamari Athapaththu achieves career-best ICC T20I ratings in all three categories after stellar Asia Cup start

Chamari Athapaththu has achieved career-best ICC T20I rating points across batting, bowling and all-rounder rankings. Her stellar all-round display against the UAE helped Sri Lanka begin their Women’s Asia Cup title defence with a commanding win.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 01, 2026, 03:33 PM IST|Updated: Sep 01, 2026, 03:33 PM IST
Chamari Athapaththu achieves career-best ICC T20I ratings in all three categories after stellar Asia Cup start
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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