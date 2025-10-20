Sri Lanka held their nerve in a nail-biting ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 match to register a seven-run win and knock Bangladesh out of the tournament at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Monday.

Defending 203, Bangladesh needed eight runs off the final over but Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu rose to the occasion in stunning fashion to restrict the opposition to 195/9. Bangladesh lost four wickets in the first four balls of the over with Athapaththu claiming three of them to seal a dramatic win.

Nigar Sultana Joty (77) top-scored for Bangladesh with valuable support from Sharmin Akter (64 not), but their efforts weren’t enough as the team faltered under pressure at the death.

Athapaththu (4/42) emerged as Sri Lanka’s standout performer with the ball with her heroics in the final over sealing the win and making her the highest wicket-taker of the match. Sugandika Kumari (2/29) and Udeshika Prabodhani (1/29) also provided crucial support.

The result keeps Sri Lanka's semi-final hopes alive while Bangladesh’s campaign comes to an end following their fifth defeat of the tournament.



Bangladesh looked well on course to win at one stage. After a poor start that saw Rubya Haider fall for a duck and when they were left reeling at 44/3, the chase was revived by a superb 82-run partnership between Sharmin Akhter and skipper Nigar Sultana Joty.

Sharmin and Joty kept the scoreboard ticking to put Bangladesh in control. At 176/4, they needed only 27 runs from the final five overs and appeared to be cruising. But Sri Lanka had other plans and their bowlers held their nerve brilliantly with just 12 needed of the final two overs.

Athapaththu led from the front with eight runs to defend in the final over, conceding just a single run while claiming the crucial wicket of Joty among her three scalps. Bangladesh were left heartbroken, falling agonisingly short of what once seemed a certain victory.

Earlier in the first innings, Bangladesh’s bowlers delivered a collective effort to bowl out Sri Lanka for 202. Sri Lanka had cruised to 174/4 after a solid start from the top order but regular wickets in the death overs meant they just managed to cross the 200-run mark.

Hasini Perera (85) top-scored for the hosts while Chamari Athapaththu (46) and Nilakshika Silva (37) also contributed valuable runs. Perera, the last of the trio to fall, found little support at the other end as Bangladesh continued to strike at regular intervals.

Shorna Akter (3/27) was the standout performer with the ball well supported by Rabeya Khatun (2/39) while Marufa Akter, Nishita Akter and Nahida Akter chipped in with a wicket each.

Sri Lanka will next be in action on October 24 when they take on Pakistan while Bangladesh take on India on October 26 in their final group match of the 2025 Women's ODI World Cup.