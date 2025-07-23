Champions League T20 Returns In 2026: IPL Giants, Global Franchises Set For Epic Showdown

In a stunning development that’s sending ripples through the global cricket community, the Champions League Twenty20 (CLT20) is set to return in September 2026, more than a decade after its last edition in 2014. This revival, confirmed during the ICC Annual Conference in Singapore, marks a seismic shift in the modern cricketing landscape, and the second innings of the CLT20 promises to be bolder, broader, and even more competitive.

With over 11 major T20 franchise leagues now in full swing—including the IPL, BBL, PSL, The Hundred, and ILT20—the return of CLT20 aims to unite the global cricketing powerhouse teams under one electrifying tournament. The model, inspired by UEFA’s Champions League, will bring together the best domestic T20 franchises across nations to compete for the ultimate inter-league crown.

CSK’s Legacy and the Road Ahead

The last edition of CLT20 in 2014 ended with Chennai Super Kings lifting the trophy, etching their name in history. A decade later, franchises like MI, RCB, Lahore Qalandars, Sydney Sixers, and Gulf Giants are expected to vie for a spot in what could be a mouth-watering showdown of champions.

However, this return isn’t without its hurdles. With franchise owners now operating teams in multiple countries, the ICC and national boards must navigate the complex issue of cross-team ownership and player eligibility. A governing council is likely to be set up to ensure fair play, representation, and a sustainable business model.

Another major challenge lies in finding a window in an already packed international calendar, particularly one that doesn’t disrupt marquee series or tournaments. Sources indicate that the BCCI, ECB, and Cricket Australia are spearheading discussions, while CSA—one of the original CLT20 founders—is expected to rejoin the fold.

Commercial Viability in the Age of T20 Boom

The original tournament was shelved in 2015 after Star Sports pulled out due to financial losses, prompting the BCCI, CA, and CSA to agree to a shutdown. But the cricketing economy has changed drastically since then.

With skyrocketing broadcasting rights, rising franchise valuations, and global fan engagement at an all-time high, the CLT20’s return now appears financially viable. Broadcasters are expected to engage in a high-stakes bidding war, with a fresh tender for media rights expected to be floated later this year.

Test Cricket’s Future Hangs in the Balance

Amid the fanfare surrounding the CLT20’s comeback, Test cricket finds itself at a worrying crossroads. A report by The Sydney Morning Herald suggests that the ICC may soon limit the number of Test-playing nations, a move seen by many purists as a step toward the format's marginalisation.

A working group led by BCCI secretary Jay Shah and ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta is currently crafting a roadmap that could redefine the traditional format. Gupta’s stark comparison of Test cricket to the demise of Blackberry phones underscores the brutal reality: if the product loses demand, the market moves on.