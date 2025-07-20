In a development that brings both excitement and concern for cricket fans, the men’s T20 Champions League could make a comeback as early as next September. At the same time, the ICC is reportedly weighing plans to scale down the traditional Test format. According to The Age, several leading cricketing nations have expressed support for reviving the T20 Champions League during the ICC’s ongoing meeting in Singapore. The tournament, first launched in 2008, ran until 2014 before being shelved due to financial losses suffered by broadcaster ESPN Star.

The original Champions League T20 featured top franchise teams from seven major leagues around the world, competing in a format similar to football’s UEFA Champions League. With the global T20 landscape now more robust than ever, calls for its return have grown louder and the ICC appears ready to bring the competition back. On Thursday, July 16, the ICC held its Annual General Meeting, led by Cricket Council head Jay Shah. Several key issues were discussed, including the introduction of a two-tier format in Test cricket and the potential expansion of the T20 World Cup to 32 teams.

Champions League T20 Likely to Return

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, one of the prominent topics on the agenda was the revival of the defunct Champions League T20. The report stated that ICC members were aligned on bringing back the tournament, with a tentative return planned for September next year. While the structure of the rebooted tournament remains under discussion, earlier reports have suggested that six teams could be involved, with the event likely to be rebranded as the World Club Championship.

“Discussions were held on the proposed World Club Championship, including its window, format, schedule, etc. The CEOs of the Emirates League, Big Bash League, The Hundred, SA20, MLC, and Caribbean Premier League attended the meeting. Pakistan was also invited,” a source told PTI.

Looking forward, the ICC sees this new tournament as potentially becoming cricket’s version of the Football Club World Cup. Additional details regarding the event’s format and participating teams are expected to be released in the near future.

Challenges and Future Outlook

Since then, the global T20 franchise ecosystem has grown exponentially. One of the major challenges for the revived league will be player participation, as many top T20 cricketers play in multiple leagues across the year some in as many as four or five.

There is also no confirmation yet regarding how the financial aspects of the new league will be distributed. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia remains involved in discussions, with speculation growing about its potential role as a host nation for the revived Champions League.