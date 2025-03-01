Champions Trophy 2025: Australia Suffers Another Setback As Star Opener Gets Injured Ahead Of Semi-Final

CT 2025: Ahead of the semi-finals of the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Australia suffered a major setback as opener Matthew Short got injured on Friday, as per the ICC. Short injured his calf while fielding and appeared hampered when making a quickfire 20 at the top of Australia's batting order before rain saw the match with Afghanistan in Lahore abandoned.

The no result was enough for Australia to clinch a spot in next week's semi-finals at the Champions Trophy, with their opponent in the knockout stages to be determined after the final two group matches at the event.

Australia know they will face either India or New Zealand in their final-four contest and will have to travel to Dubai for the semi-final showdown should they be drawn against Rohit Sharma's side. They may have to find a new opener for the match, with skipper Steve Smith revealing Short will be unlikely to be fit in time for the semi-final.

"I think he'll be struggling. I think we saw tonight he wasn't moving very well and I think it's probably going to be too quick between games for him to recover," Smith said of Short's injury status as quoted by the ICC.

Inexperienced top-order batter Jake Fraser-McGurk seems the most likely replacement for Short should Australia need to alter their side for the semi-finals, while Smith may consider moving himself to the top of the order to partner Travis Head so the side could introduce an extra bowling option.

All-rounders Sean Abbott and Aaron Hardie are also in Australia's 15-player squad at the Champions Trophy, while spinner Tanveer Sangha is another potential player that could earn a place int he side for the semi-finals.

"We've got a few guys there to come in to fill a job and we are looking forward to that," Smith added.

Australia squad: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa.