Champions Trophy 2025: Babar Azam Recalls Beating Team India In CT 2017 Final Ahead Of PAK vs NZ Opener

As the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 approaches, the cricketing world is abuzz with anticipation. The tournament, which brings together the best teams in the sport, promises to be a spectacle of skill, strategy, and sheer excitement. For Pakistan, the journey begins with a crucial match against New Zealand, and the team's star batter, Babar Azam, is already reminiscing about a historic victory that defined his career.

A Journey Through Time

Babar Azam's journey to becoming one of the world's top cricketers began in earnest during the 2017 Champions Trophy. In a match that will forever be etched in the annals of cricket history, Pakistan faced off against their arch-rivals, India, in the final. The stage was set at The Oval, and the tension was palpable. Babar, then a young and promising player, stepped up to the plate and delivered a memorable performance.

In that final, Babar scored an impressive 46 runs from just 52 balls, playing a crucial role in Pakistan's 180-run victory. His innings, along with the match-winning performances of Fakhar Zaman, who scored a century, and the fiery spells of Mohammad Amir and Hasan Ali, sealed the deal for Pakistan. The victory was not just a triumph on the field but a moment of national pride.

A New Era, Same Belief

Fast forward to 2025, and Babar Azam is now a seasoned veteran, leading the charge for Pakistan. Ahead of their opening match against New Zealand, he reflects on the 2017 final with a sense of nostalgia and renewed determination. "As a player, I am very excited, and all the fans are excited," Babar said, capturing the essence of the team's spirit.

Despite the passage of time and the influx of new players, the belief and confidence that defined the 2017 team remain intact. Babar acknowledges that while only three or four players from that winning squad remain, the core values and the drive to succeed are still very much alive. "A lot has changed since the Champions Trophy was held in 2017. We have new players coming, we only have three or four players who were part of that winning team. But the belief, confidence and execution are the same," he added.

The Road Ahead

The ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 opener against New Zealand will be a significant test for Pakistan. The match features two of the biggest names in the competition, with Babar set to face off against Kiwi star Kane Williamson. Other notable players like Joe Root, Steve Smith, and Virat Kohli will also be in action, but Babar stands out as the world's top-ranked batter in the 50-over format, a position he has held since 2021.

Babar's form will be crucial if Pakistan hopes to improve on their recent tournament record. The team has faced setbacks in the past, being knocked out in the group stage at the last two ICC Men's Cricket World Cups and suffering a similar fate at last year's ICC Men's T20 World Cup. However, Babar remains optimistic and focused on the present. "There is no pressure of anything. What has happened in the past is beyond us. We have discussed mistakes we have made and we have worked on them. So we will try not to do what we have done in the past," he said.

Home Advantage and National Pride

Hosting the tournament in Pakistan brings an added layer of excitement and responsibility. Babar's home city of Lahore is one of the three Pakistani cities hosting matches, and he believes that local knowledge will give his team an edge. "When you play at home, you get that edge as you know the conditions. You have a knowledge of how the pitch will behave, both in the first and second (innings), but still, you have to play good cricket because all other teams are among the best," Babar explained.

The spirit of national pride is palpable, with the entire country rallying behind the team. "The hospitality here in Pakistan is great and people love cricket here. Cricket puts everyone in one place. It unites everyone and the whole of Pakistan is busy praying that Pakistan wins. Everyone is united in that," Babar added.