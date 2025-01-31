The stage is set for the eagerly awaited Champions Trophy 2025, with the opening match slated to take place on February 19 in Karachi. However, as the tournament's start date fast approaches, significant concerns loom over the readiness of Pakistan’s venues. In particular, the renovation work at three key stadiums—Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, National Stadium in Karachi, and Rawalpindi Stadium—has been under the spotlight. With the clock ticking, will the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) be able to deliver a world-class experience for the players and fans?

Race Against Time: Gaddafi Stadium Set to Be Handed Over

Gaddafi Stadium, the iconic venue in Lahore, is one of the stadiums undergoing intensive renovations in preparation for the tournament. Despite the race against time, PCB officials have assured that the stadium will be handed over to the International Cricket Council (ICC) by February 11, just eight days before the tournament begins. The board posted an optimistic message on social media, showcasing the stadium under the lights, declaring, “We can't wait to welcome fans, officials, and teams for the tri-nation series and Champions Trophy.”

The venue has seen significant upgrades over the past six months, although some final touches are still being completed. The PCB has spent a whopping PKR 12 billion on renovations across the three venues, but concerns remain about whether the venues will be fully prepared for the ICC's branding requirements and other logistical needs. As the final touches are made, the clock is ticking, and the pressure is mounting.

Final Touches on National Stadium and Rawalpindi Stadium

While the Gaddafi Stadium will be handed over soon, the National Stadium in Karachi, which will host the opening match between Pakistan and New Zealand, is also on the final stretch of its renovation process. PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has made multiple inspections, insisting that the stadium will be ready on time. Karachi will also host the final match of the upcoming tri-series between Pakistan, New Zealand, and South Africa, which kicks off on February 8.

Similarly, Rawalpindi Stadium is undergoing renovations to meet international standards. Though PCB officials have promised that all three stadiums will be in a shape to host matches, there are lingering doubts about whether these venues will meet the expectations of international teams, fans, and ICC officials. A source close to the renovation team noted that while the stadiums may be physically ready, the promise of a "world-class experience" is something that remains to be seen.

The Road Ahead: Will PCB Deliver a World-Class Experience?

Despite the mounting pressure, the PCB remains optimistic. According to sources within the board, the renovation work at all three venues is progressing, albeit with some hiccups along the way. Issues such as delayed equipment shipments and last-minute approvals have created some frustrations for those in charge of the renovations. Bilal Chohan, the man overseeing the work, recently expressed his concerns over not receiving the necessary materials on time but reiterated his confidence that the work will be completed.

As tickets for the event are already on sale, fans are eagerly awaiting a glimpse of the renovated stadiums. However, the true test will come when the stadiums are handed over to the ICC and international teams take to the field. The PCB has a lot riding on the success of this event, which is expected to not only showcase the country's cricketing abilities but also serve as a symbol of Pakistan's ability to host major international sporting events.

ICC's Role in Ensuring Smooth Execution

While the PCB is handling the renovation work, the ICC’s role in ensuring the event goes off without a hitch is crucial. ICC CEO Geoff Allardice resigned recently, with reports indicating that the board’s dissatisfaction with his failure to provide a clear picture of Pakistan's preparations for the Champions Trophy played a role in his departure. With less than three weeks to go, the ICC’s involvement in finalizing the event logistics will be vital to the success of the tournament.