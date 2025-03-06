Champions Trophy 2025: Did Team India Gain Advantage By Playing All Matches In Dubai? BCCI Vice President Responds

Champions Trophy 2025 has been a spectacle of high-intensity cricket, with India emerging as a dominant force in the tournament. As Team India stormed into the final, questions arose regarding the fairness of their schedule, which saw them play all their matches in Dubai. BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla addressed these concerns head-on, shutting down claims that India had an undue advantage while also responding sharply to a Pakistani journalist's query about hosting the final in Lahore.

BCCI Vice President Clarifies on India’s Matches in Dubai

As discussions heated up over India's venue consistency, Rajeev Shukla reiterated that the scheduling decision was made at the ICC level.

“When this decision was taken at the ICC level, it was decided that India-centric matches would be in Dubai, and the rest of the matches would be in Pakistan. So it is not a question of fair or unfair,” said Shukla.

He emphasized that the Indian team does not rely on pitch conditions but thrives on skill and performance. “The Indian team doesn’t depend on pitches. Even in Dubai, there are different kinds of pitches. The team plays on its strengths and not on conditions,” he asserted.

Bilateral Cricket Between India and Pakistan: The Government’s Call

The ever-burning topic of bilateral cricket between India and Pakistan resurfaced, with Shukla making it clear that the ball remains in the Indian government's court. “As far as you are asking about (cricket) between the two countries, it is very categorical and clear that it is the (Indian) government's decision. Whatever the government of India says, we will go as per them,” he stated.

While acknowledging the longing of fans from both nations for a bilateral series, Shukla dismissed the possibility of playing at a neutral venue. “The BCCI policy has been, and PCB would too have such a policy, that bilateral matches should be held on each other’s soil and not at a third (or) neutral venue,” he added.

Champions Trophy 2025: India vs Pakistan and the Road to the Final

One of the most anticipated fixtures of the tournament, the India vs Pakistan group-stage clash, saw India secure a crucial win. The victory solidified their dominance and set the stage for a deep run in the tournament. With Rohit Sharma leading from the front and Jasprit Bumrah delivering fiery spells, India showcased a well-rounded performance.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s campaign saw mixed results, and despite their best efforts, they fell short of securing a final berth. As India moved closer to lifting the prestigious ICC trophy, debates intensified over whether the scheduling had played a role in their success.

BCCI Official’s Witty Response to Lahore Final Query

During his media interaction in Lahore, Rajeev Shukla was questioned about why the final was not being held in Pakistan. His response was swift and humorous: “For that, Australia should have won yesterday (Tuesday). But since they lost, the final would have to be played in Dubai.”

The comment highlighted how the venue was dictated by results rather than pre-decided bias, putting an end to speculation over any unfair advantage.

Asia Cup and Future ICC Tournaments: What’s Next?

When asked about the scheduling of the Asia Cup, Shukla maintained that the status quo would be followed. “You know it is status quo, so it will happen accordingly. I had come here for the Asia Cup as well. Roger Binny was also there, and Jay Shah has also been cooperating completely,” he said.

As India now prepares for the grand final in Dubai, the debate over venue allocation continues. However, one thing remains certain: India’s journey to the final has been built on consistent performances, strategic gameplay, and an unwavering commitment to excellence.