Champions Trophy 2025: ICC Confirms Schedule Of Match Officials For Group Stage Games; Check Details
Richard Kettleborough and Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid will stand in the opening match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed the full match officials' schedule for the group stage games of the Champions Trophy 2025, which will take place from 19 February to 9 March in Pakistan and UAE.
Richard Kettleborough and Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid will take charge on field in the opening match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 as Pakistan take on New Zealand in Karachi on February 19. Joel Wilson will be the TV umpire and Alex Wharf the fourth umpire. Andrew Pycroft will be the match referee.
The thrilling 19-day competition, in which every match counts in the bid to claim the iconic Champions Trophy white jackets, will see Bangladesh, India, New Zealand and Pakistan form Group A with Afghanistan, Australia, England and South Africa in Group B.
The stadiums in Lahore, Karachi and Rawalpindi will host the matches in Pakistan, while Dubai will host the matches in the UAE.
Here's the full match officials' schedule for the group stages:
Pakistan v New Zealand, February 19 - Karachi
On-field umpires: Richard Kettleborough and Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid
TV umpire: Joel Wilson
Fourth umpire: Alex Wharf
Referee: Andrew Pycroft
Bangladesh v India, February 20 - Dubai
On-field umpires: Adrian Holdstock and Paul Reiffel
TV umpire: Richard Illingworth
Fourth umpire: Michael Gough
Referee: David Boon
Afghanistan v South Africa, February 21 - Karachi
On-field umpires: Alex Wharf and Rodney Tucker
TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough
Fourth umpire: Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid
Referee: Ranjan Madugalle
Australia v England, February 22 - Lahore
On-field umpires: Joel Wilson and Chris Gaffaney
TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
Fourth umpire: Ahsan Raza
Referee: Andrew Pycroft
Pakistan v India, February 23 - Dubai
On-field umpires: Paul Reiffel and Richard Illingworth
TV umpire: Michael Gough
Fourth umpire: Adrian Holdstock
Referee: David Boon
Bangladesh v New Zealand, February 24 - Rawalpindi
On-field umpires: Ahsan Raza and Kumar Dharmasena
TV umpire: Rodney Tucker
Fourth umpire: Joel Wilson
Referee: Ranjan Madugalle
Australia v South Africa, February 25 - Rawalpindi
On-field umpires: Richard Kettleborough and Chris Gaffaney
TV umpire: Alex Wharf
Fourth umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
Referee: Andrew Pycroft
Afghanistan v England, February 26 - Lahore
On-field umpires: Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid and Joel Wilson
TV umpire: Ahsan Raza
Fourth umpire: Rodney Tucker
Referee: Ranjan Madugalle
Pakistan v Bangladesh, February 27 - Rawalpindi
On-field umpires: Michael Gough and Adrian Holdstock
TV umpire: Paul Reiffel
Fourth umpire: Richard Illingworth
Referee: David Boon
Afghanistan v Australia, February 28 - Lahore
On-field umpires: Alex Wharf and Kumar Dharmasena
TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney
Fourth umpire: Richard Kettleborough
Referee: Andrew Pycroft
South Africa v England, March 1 - Karachi
On-field umpires: Rodney Tucker and Ahsan Raza
TV umpire: Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid
Fourth umpire: Joel Wilson
Referee: Ranjan Madugalle
New Zealand v India, March 2 - Dubai
On-field umpires: Michael Gough and Richard Illingworth
TV umpire: Adrian Holdstock
Fourth umpire: Paul Reiffel
Referee: David Boon
