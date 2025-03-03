Champions Trophy 2025: India Eye Revenge Against Australia In Semi-Final Showdown

IND vs AUS, CT 2025: The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 has reached its knockout stage, and cricket fans are in for a thrilling contest as India prepares to face Australia in the first semi-final in Dubai on Tuesday. Meanwhile, New Zealand will take on South Africa in the second semi-final in Lahore on Wednesday.

India’s Path to the Semi-Finals: Unbeaten Till Now

India’s journey to the semi-finals was marked by dominant performances against Bangladesh, Pakistan, and New Zealand. India secured victories over Bangladesh and Pakistan while chasing and defeated New Zealand by successfully defending their total. Their campaign culminated in a crucial 44-run victory over New Zealand in their final Group A match at the Dubai International Stadium.

The hero of the match was mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy, whose sensational 5/42 currently the best bowling figures of the tournament—played a pivotal role in dismantling the Kiwi batting lineup.

Batting first, India posted a competitive total of 249/9 in 50 overs, with Shreyas Iyer leading the charge with a resilient 79-run knock. In response, New Zealand struggled against India’s disciplined bowling attack and were bundled out for 205 in 45.3 overs. With this win, India topped Group A and secured their place in the semi-finals, setting up a highly anticipated rematch against Australia.

Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final Schedule

India vs Australia – 1st Semi-Final

Venue: Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Date: March 4, 2025

Time: 2:30 PM IST (Toss at 2:00 PM IST)

New Zealand vs South Africa – 2nd Semi-Final

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Date: March 5, 2025

Time: 2:30 PM IST (Toss at 2:00 PM IST)

India vs Australia: Will India Take World Cup 2023 Final Revenge?

The clash between India and Australia in the semi-finals is more than just a battle for a spot in the final—it’s a chance for India to avenge their heartbreaking loss in the 2023 ODI World Cup final. On November 19, 2023, India entered the World Cup final in Ahmedabad as the tournament’s most dominant team, winning all ten of their matches before the summit clash. Playing in front of a packed crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the Men in Blue seemed destined to lift the trophy. However, their dreams were crushed as Australia’s bowlers, led by captain Pat Cummins, restricted India to a modest 240.

Despite a shaky start at 47/3, Australia found their hero in Travis Head, whose breathtaking 137 off 120 balls single-handedly guided his team to a six-wicket victory. The loss left Indian fans heartbroken and added another chapter to Australia’s dominance in ICC finals.

Now, 15 months later, Rohit Sharma and his team have a golden opportunity to settle the score. With a strong squad and recent winning momentum, India will look to break the ICC knockout jinx against Australia and secure a place in the Champions Trophy final.

Can India rewrite history and get their long-awaited revenge? Or will Australia once again prove their supremacy in ICC tournaments? The answer will unfold in Dubai on March 4.