Champions Trophy 2025: Injury Scare For Rishabh Pant As Team India Gear Up For Opener - Watch

Team India suffered a brief scare ahead of their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign as star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant took a blow to his left knee during a high-intensity training session in Dubai. With just days left before India's opening clash against Bangladesh on February 20, the sight of Pant limping after the hit sent shivers down the spine of Indian fans. According to reports, the incident occurred when Hardik Pandya struck a powerful shot in the nets, which inadvertently hit Pant’s knee. Medical attention was immediately provided, and despite some discomfort, the southpaw resumed practice with his knee strapped. This incident is particularly concerning given that it is the same knee that endured significant damage during his horrific car crash in December 2022.

Pant's Recovery and Team India's Preparations

Despite the initial pain, Pant showed his characteristic resilience by continuing his session. He was later seen sharing a light-hearted moment with Axar Patel, suggesting that the injury might not be severe. The Indian team management, however, will closely monitor his condition in the coming days, ensuring he is fit for the all-important tournament.

This Champions Trophy marks Pant’s debut in the tournament, and his presence is crucial for India's middle order. The wicketkeeper-batter has been a match-winner on multiple occasions, boasting an ODI and T20I strike rate of over 100. His aggressive batting style and sharp glovework behind the stumps make him an indispensable asset in India's campaign.

India's Road to the Champions Trophy: Key Fixtures and Expectations

India, a two-time Champions Trophy winner, will kick off their journey against Bangladesh on February 20 at the Dubai International Stadium. However, the most anticipated fixture of the tournament remains the high-voltage India vs Pakistan clash on February 23. Given the rich history and intense rivalry between the two sides, cricket fans worldwide are eagerly waiting for the showdown. India last won the Champions Trophy in 2013, defeating England in a nail-biting final by five runs. With a well-balanced squad featuring experienced players and young talent, Rohit Sharma’s men will be aiming to add another title to their tally. The pitches in Dubai are expected to assist spinners, making the roles of Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, and Axar Patel all the more significant.

What Pant’s Injury Means for India

Should Pant's knee issue escalate, India might have to consider backup options behind the stumps. KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan are both capable replacements, but Pant’s ability to change games single-handedly makes him irreplaceable in crucial encounters. With just a few days remaining before the opening fixture, all eyes will be on Pant's recovery process. If fully fit, he will play a vital role in India’s middle order, providing the much-needed firepower against quality bowling attacks.