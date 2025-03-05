Champions Trophy 2025: Kane Williamson Creates History, Becomes 4th Fastest Batter To...

New Zealand star batter Kane Williamson played a splendid innings against South Africa in the semi-final of the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025. After the early wicket of Will Young, Williamson, and Rachin Ravindra held the fort in the middle, stitching a partnership of 164 runs. Rachin played a knock of 108 runs, while soon after his departure, Williamson completed his century in 91 balls. This was Kane’s 48th century in international cricket and on the back of this feat, Kane Williamson ended up entering an elite list of players as he completed 19000 runs in international cricket.

It was in the 20th over of the innings when Williamson reached the milestone by taking a single against Marco Jansen. The former New Zealand skipper also became the fourth-fastest batter to reach the milestone, achieving it in 440 innings. India’s star batter Virat Kohli is the fastest to reach the landmark in 399 innings, followed by Sachin Tendulkar (432 innings) and Brian Lara (433 innings).

Williamson has been in stellar form in 2025 as he has made 341 runs from seven innings at an average of 68.20 with one hundred and two fifties. Recently, Kane collected 81 runs against India in their last group fixture of the Champions Trophy.

Ever since his international debut back in 2010, Williamson has been the stalwart of the New Zealand batting line-up. He has smashed over 19000 runs at an average of 48.62 with 47 hundreds and 152 fifties to his name.

New Zealand squad: Tom Latham (wk), Mitchell Santner (c), Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, William ORourke, Jacob Duffy, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman, Nathan Smith.

South Africa squad: Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aiden Markram (c), Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Temba Bavuma, Corbin Bosch, Tabraiz Shamsi, George Linde, Tony de Zorzi.