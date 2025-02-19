Champions Trophy 2025, PAK vs NZ: Karachi Weather Forecast For Pakistan vs New Zealand Clash

The 2025 edition of the ICC Champions Trophy will start on Tuesday, February 19 with the host nation Pakistan taking on New Zealand in the first game at the National Stadium in Karachi.

The two sides recently met in the Tri-Nation Series in Pakistan in the leadup to the Champions Trophy. The Mitchell Santner-led New Zealand showed great form, winning all their fixtures including the final to take the trophy.

In the two games that Pakistan faced New Zealand, the latter came out on the top by five wickets in the group encounter and by 78 runs in the final. It gave a much-needed boost to New Zealand and left Pakistan with some work to do ahead of the Champions Trophy opener.

Pakistan Vs New Zealand National Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at the National Stadium in Karachi is likely to be a flat wicket, a batting paradise. Recently, Pakistan chased down a score of 352 runs against South Africa here.

Batters from both teams will look to big innings to help their side post a big total. Given the flat pitch, teams are expected to bowl first as dew may become a factor in the second innings.

The Karachi pitch is likely to be tough for pace bowlers. Spinners might find some assistance but it will come with the old ball.

Pakistan And New Zealand Karachi Weather Report

The weather forecast for Karachi for Wednesday predicts a bright and sunny day. According to Accuweather.com, there is just a 1% probability of rainfall throughout the day on February 19 in Karachi. So, fans can expect a full 100 overs of action in the Champions Trophy 2025 opening match between Pakistan and New Zealand.

Humidity will hover around 54 per cent, and there will be a light breeze of 21 km/hr, which will keep the atmosphere comfortable, making it a perfect day for cricket.

Full Squads For Pakistan And New Zealand

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Jacob Duffy.