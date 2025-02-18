Champions Trophy 2025, Pakistan vs New Zealand: PAK vs NZ Pitch Report And Key Stats Of National Stadium Karachi

Mohammed Rizwan-led Pakistan will open their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign against Mitchell Santner's New Zealand on Tuesday, February 19 at National Stadium in Karachi.

Hosts Pakistan, who are the defending champions, have a stacked squad with talent in all departments. On the other hand, New Zealand have been plagued with injury issues especially in the bowling department, with Lockie Ferguson joining Ben Sears in being ruled out of the tournament.

The two sides recently met in the Tri-Nation Series in Pakistan in the leadup to the Champions Trophy. The Mitchell Santner-led New Zealand showed great form, winning all their fixtures including the final to take the trophy.

In the two games that Pakistan faced New Zealand, the latter came out on the top by five wickets in the group encounter and by 78 runs in the final. It gave a much-needed boost to New Zealand and left Pakistan with some work to do ahead of the Champions Trophy opener.

Pakistan Vs New Zealand National Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at the National Stadium in Karachi is likely to be a flat wicket, a batting paradise. Recently, Pakistan chased down a score of 352 runs against South Africa here.

Batters from both teams will look to big innings to help their side post a big total. Given the flat pitch, teams are expected to bowl first as dew may become a factor in the second innings.

The Karachi pitch is likely to be tough for pace bowlers. Spinners might find some assistance but it will come with the old ball.

Key Stats Of National Stadium, Karachi

The National Stadium, Karachi has hosted 78 ODI matches in history. The side batting first has won 36 times, while the team bowling first has registered victories on 39 occasions.

No team has ever scored 400+ runs at National Stadium, Karachi. The highest total ever recorded at the venue is 374/4 in 50 overs by India against Hong Kong in Asia Cup 2008. The lowest total is 93/10 in 40.4 overs by Pakistan Women against Sri Lanka Women.

The highest successful chase is 355/4 by Pakistan against South Africa, while Sri Lanka Women defended the lowest total of 123/10 against Pakistan Women.