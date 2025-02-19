Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan vs New Zealand Probable Playing XIs: Will Rachin Ravindra Play? All Eyes On Haris Rauf

The stage is set for the highly anticipated opening match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, where Pakistan will lock horns with New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi. The excitement is palpable, with fans on both sides eagerly awaiting this clash of cricketing titans. The match, scheduled to start at 2:30 pm IST on February 19, promises to be a nail-biting encounter, given the recent history between these two teams.

A Glimpse into Recent History

In their most recent meeting, New Zealand emerged victorious in the tri-series final, defeating Pakistan by a comfortable margin of 5 wickets. However, this time around, Pakistan has the home advantage, which could tilt the balance in their favor. Historically, New Zealand has dominated in Champions Trophy encounters, winning all three previous matches against Pakistan. But in the broader context of ODI cricket, Pakistan holds a slight edge, with 61 wins to New Zealand's 53 in 118 matches. This sets the stage for a fiercely contested battle, with both teams eager to start their Champions Trophy campaigns on a high note.

Probable Playing XIs: A Closer Look

Pakistan's Likely Lineup

Pakistan's team selection for this match is a mix of experience and youthful exuberance. Babar Azam, despite his recent inconsistent form, will continue to open the innings alongside Fakhar Zaman. The left-handed Zaman has been in scintillating form and will be crucial in setting the tone for the innings. Kamran Ghulam is likely to slot in at No. 3, with captain Mohammad Rizwan anchoring the middle order. Saud Shakeel and Salman Ali Agha will provide stability and power in the middle order, while Tayyab Tahir could be the designated finisher.

The bowling attack will be led by the experienced Shaheen Shah Afridi, supported by the pace duo of Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf. If Rauf is not fully fit, Mohammad Hasnain could step in. Abrar Ahmed will be the lone specialist spinner, adding mystery and variety to the attack. This balanced lineup gives Pakistan a strong chance to compete against the formidable New Zealand side.

New Zealand's Potential XI

New Zealand's team selection hinges on the fitness of all-rounder Rachin Ravindra, who has been sidelined since suffering an injury in the tri-series. If Ravindra is unavailable, New Zealand will need to adjust their batting order and bowling attack accordingly. Devon Conway and Will Young will likely open the batting, with Kane Williamson and Tom Latham (wk) providing stability in the middle order. Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips will add depth and power, while Michael Bracewell will be the key all-rounder.

The bowling attack will be led by Mitchell Santner, supported by the pace duo of Jacob Duffy and Matt Henry. William O'Rourke could be the spin option if needed. New Zealand's lineup is well-balanced and has proven to be effective in recent encounters, making them a formidable opponent for Pakistan.

Pakistan’s likely playing XI for the Champions Trophy 2025 match against New Zealand: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Rizwan (C & WK), Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed.

New Zealand’s likely playing XI: Devon Conway, Will Young, Kane Williamson, Tom Latham (WK), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (C), Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, William O’Rourke

Pakistan’s Champions Trophy 2025 squad: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

New Zealand’s Champions Trophy 2025 squad: Mitchell Santner (C), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Jacob Duffy, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young.