Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2852807https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/champions-trophy-2025-pcb-unveils-unique-moat-to-prevent-pitch-invasion-at-gaddafi-stadium-2852807.html
NewsCricket
CHAMPIONS TROPHY 2025

Champions Trophy 2025: PCB Unveils Unique Moat To Prevent Pitch Invasion At Gaddafi Stadium

After undergoing one of its most significant facelifts since the 1996 World Cup, Gaddafi Stadium is ready to host the Champions Trophy.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Feb 03, 2025, 11:09 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Champions Trophy 2025: PCB Unveils Unique Moat To Prevent Pitch Invasion At Gaddafi Stadium

As the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 looms large, Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium is set to shine as one of the premier venues for this prestigious tournament. With its grand renovation, the iconic stadium not only promises to deliver world-class cricket but also a top-tier fan experience. Ahead of the tournament, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has gone the extra mile to ensure that this historical venue meets the highest international standards, bringing both modernity and security into focus.

Also Read: Who Is 'Mystery Girl' Supporting Abhishek Sharma In IND vs ENG 5th T20I - Here's All You Need To Know

Gaddafi Stadium: A New Era of Cricketing Excellence

After undergoing one of its most significant facelifts since the 1996 World Cup, Gaddafi Stadium is ready to host the Champions Trophy. With four matches already scheduled for the tournament, cricket fans are buzzing with excitement about the venue’s revamped features. The standout innovation: a 10-feet wide and deep moat designed to prevent pitch invasions. This new measure, replacing the traditional steel cage, is a striking blend of security and utility, doubling as an effective drainage system. With such a modern touch, PCB has ensured both the safety of players and the continuity of high-level gameplay. A protective net will also be installed over the trench, ensuring that even the hardest-hit balls stay in play, enhancing the overall matchday experience for fans.

A Tribute to Cricketing Legends

The renovation also honors two of Pakistan’s most celebrated cricketing legends, Zaheer Abbas and Majid Khan. Two VVIP enclosures have been named after them, ensuring their legacy continues to resonate in the hearts of fans. This gesture adds a nostalgic layer to the state-of-the-art upgrades, reminding everyone of the incredible contributions these stalwarts made to Pakistan’s cricketing journey. Moreover, with the addition of modern LED floodlights, high-resolution SMD screens, and upgraded seating, Gaddafi Stadium will now provide a truly immersive experience for spectators.

PCB’s Vision for the 2025 Champions Trophy

In anticipation of the ICC Champions Trophy, PCB has ensured that Gaddafi Stadium will be a beacon of cricketing excellence. This year’s tournament, co-hosted by Pakistan and the UAE, is shaping up to be a spectacle, with the defending champions, Pakistan, all set to take the field under new leadership. Mohammad Rizwan has replaced Babar Azam as captain after Azam’s decision to step down following the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. Rizwan’s leadership will be tested in what promises to be a highly competitive tournament, as Pakistan strives to defend its title from the memorable 2017 edition.

Despite the absence of rising star Saim Ayub, who is sidelined due to an ankle injury sustained during the New Year’s Test in South Africa, Pakistan has assembled a formidable squad. Key players like Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, and Shaheen Shah Afridi remain crucial to their success, with four players making returns to the national side. The squad is brimming with talent, and fans will be hoping that Rizwan can lead them to another glorious triumph.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

TAGS

Champions Trophy 2025Gaddafi Stadium renovationPCB security measurespitch invasion preventionChampions Trophy PakistanGaddafi Stadium moatICC Champions Trophy 2025Pakistan Cricket Board updatesPCB stadium upgradesICC Champions Trophy preparationspitch security measuresLahore Gaddafi Stadium newsChampions Trophy venue newsGaddafi Stadium featurescricket stadium upgradesPakistan cricket newsRizwan to lead PakistanPCB leadership changesPakistan Champions Trophy squadChampions Trophy security innovationGaddafi Stadium pitch protectionPCB moat installationsecurity in cricket stadiumsZaheer Abbas VVIP enclosureMajid Khan stadium tributePakistan Champions Trophy squad 2025cricket stadium technologyLED floodlights cricketnew cricket stadium featureschampions trophy 2025 pakistanGaddafi Stadium ICC 2025
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?