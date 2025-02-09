Champions Trophy 2025: Players' Safety At Risk In Pakistan? PCB Under Fire After Rachin Ravindra’s Scary Injury Due To Bad Lighting

A dark shadow was cast over Pakistan cricket once again as poor floodlighting at Gaddafi Stadium resulted in a terrifying injury to New Zealand’s rising star, Rachin Ravindra. The young all-rounder was left bloodied and shaken after a brutal blow to the face while attempting a catch under inadequate lights during the first match of the tri-series against Pakistan.

Rachin Ravindra couldn’t spot the ball & I hope this is not because of the LED lights Pakistan has been boasting about.

ICC should check the lighting & arrangements thoroughly. pic.twitter.com/hp06LiPZWF February 8, 2025

Ravindra’s Scary Injury Sparks Outrage

The incident unfolded in the 38th over of Pakistan’s innings when Khushdil Shah pulled a delivery high into the night sky. Positioned at deep backward square leg, Ravindra set himself under the ball, only to lose sight of it in the glaring floodlights. What should have been a routine catch turned into a horrifying moment as the ball smashed into his forehead, sending him crashing to the ground.

Blood immediately streamed from the wound as teammates and medical staff rushed to his aid. While New Zealand Cricket later confirmed that he had received treatment and cleared his initial concussion test, the injury reignited a long-standing debate about the subpar lighting conditions at one of Pakistan’s premier cricket venues.

Fans and Experts Rip Into PCB Over Poor Infrastructure

The backlash against the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was swift and relentless. Cricket fans, analysts, and former players took to social media to criticize the board for failing to ensure world-class infrastructure at the historic venue.

“Absolutely shocking! How can an international venue have such poor lighting? Rachin Ravindra is an excellent fielder, and if he’s struggling, imagine what others go through,” a fan posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Another enraged supporter called for immediate action: “These floodlights are a disgrace. ICC must step in before the Champions Trophy 2025. Players’ safety is at stake!”

The criticism wasn’t just limited to fans. Several former cricketers also weighed in, questioning why the PCB had not upgraded the lighting despite repeated complaints over the years.

Gaddafi Stadium’s Lighting Issues: A Recurring Problem

This isn’t the first time Gaddafi Stadium’s floodlights have been called into question. Several players in the past have mentioned difficulties tracking the ball, especially under high aerial shots. The upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is set to be hosted in Pakistan, raising concerns about whether the stadium will be ready to meet global standards.

A senior cricket analyst highlighted the gravity of the situation: “We’ve seen players struggle with the lighting in PSL and bilateral series before, but nothing was done. Now an international player has suffered a nasty injury. Will this finally wake up the PCB?”

Match Result: New Zealand Outclass Pakistan

While Ravindra’s injury dominated headlines, the match itself saw New Zealand deliver a commanding performance. Batting first, the visitors posted an imposing total of 330/6, powered by Glenn Phillips’ unbeaten 106 and a crucial 81 from Daryl Mitchell.

In response, Pakistan crumbled under scoreboard pressure, folding for 252 in 47.5 overs. Fakhar Zaman top-scored with 84, but a lack of middle-order support proved costly.

Pakistan’s captain, Mohammad Rizwan, admitted the team’s shortcomings: “We need to be more responsible with the bat. Our fielding also needs serious improvement. We let the game slip in crucial moments.”