IND VS NZ

Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final Line-Up Confirmed: India To Face Australia, New Zealand Play South Africa; Check Date, Timings, Venues

India's win against New Zealand in Dubai locked in the final four fixtures of Champions Trophy 2025. 

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Mar 02, 2025, 11:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau
The semi-final match-ups were confirmed for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 after India thrashed New Zealand by 44 runs in Dubai to seal their place at the top of Group A in the tournament. Shreyas Iyer and Varun Chakravarthy played key roles in India's impressive win over New Zealand. 

Chasing a target of 250 for victory, Kane Williamson kept New Zealand in the run chase with a sublime 81 before Chakravarthy spun the web. Varun removed opener Will Young, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner and Matt Henry for figures of 5/42 as India bowled out Black Caps out for 205 in 45.3 overs.

Earlier, Shreyas top-scored for India with 79 off 98 balls while Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel chipped in with 45 and 42 respectively.

Semi-Final Fixtures For ICC Champions Trophy 2025

India will now play Australia in the first semi-final on Tuesday, in Dubai, while New Zealand will play South Africa in the second semi-final on Wednesday, in Lahore.

1st Semi-Final: India vs Australia

Dubai International Stadium, Tuesday 4th March, starting at 1pm local time (9am GMT), 2: 30 PM IST

2nd Semi-Final: South Africa vs New Zealand

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Wednesday 5th March, starting at 2pm local time (9am GMT), 2: 30 PM IST

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final

The winners of the semi-finals will meet in the final on Sunday 9th March, in a venue to be confirmed. If India reach the final, the final will be played in Dubai. But if India lose in the semi-final, Lahore will host the final. 

