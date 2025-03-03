Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Finals: Teams, Dates, Time, Venues, Squads & Match Details

CT 2025: The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 has reached its thrilling semi-final stage, featuring four formidable teams, India, New Zealand, Australia, and South Africa each vying for a place in the final. With high stakes and intense rivalries, the upcoming matches promise electrifying cricket action.

Champions Trophy 2025: Semi-Final Fixtures and Details

Semi-Final 1: India vs. Australia

Date: March 4, 2025

Time: 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

India will take on Australia in the first semi-final, a highly anticipated clash between two cricketing giants. India topped Group A with dominant performances, including a crucial 44-run victory over New Zealand, where Varun Chakravarthy's stunning five-wicket haul proved decisive. Australia, on the other hand, secured their semi-final berth from Group B after their rain-affected match against Afghanistan was abandoned. This encounter is set to reignite one of cricket’s greatest rivalries on a grand stage.

Semi-Final 2: New Zealand vs. South Africa

Date: March 5, 2025

Time: 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

New Zealand and South Africa will face off in the second semi-final at the iconic Gaddafi Stadium. New Zealand secured their spot in the semi-finals early, displaying strong performances throughout the group stage. South Africa booked their place after a commanding seven-wicket victory over England in their final group match. Both teams have shown resilience and form, setting the stage for a thrilling contest. The winner will earn a place in the grand final to compete for the coveted trophy.

Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final: Squads Of India, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand

India Squad

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Australia Squad

Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Adam Zampa

New Zealand Squad

Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Jacob Duffy.

South Africa Squad

Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Corbin Bosch.

Road to the Semi-Finals: For India, South Africa, New Zealand, Australia

India: India remained unbeaten including a strong win over New Zealand. Topped the group and now will face Australia in the semi finals.

New Zealand: Advanced from Group A with consistent performances, proving their competitiveness in crucial matches.

Australia: Progressed from Group B after their match against Afghanistan was abandoned due to rain, giving them enough points to qualify.

South Africa: Sealed their semi-final berth by defeating England in their final group-stage encounter.

With the final just one step away, all four teams will be giving their best to secure a spot in the ultimate showdown. India will look to continue their dominance against Australia, while New Zealand and South Africa aim to break their respective title droughts. As the cricketing world awaits these blockbuster encounters, fans can expect high-intensity battles filled with drama, skill, and match-winning performances.