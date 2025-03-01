Champions Trophy 2025: South Africa Crush England To Seal Last Semi-Final Spot, India vs NZ To Decide Matchups!

Champions Trophy 2025: The four semi-finalists of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 have now been confirmed. From Group A, India and New Zealand secured their spots early, following Pakistan and Bangladesh’s elimination after consecutive defeats. In Group B, Australia had already advanced after their rain-affected match against Afghanistan, while England was knocked out before their final fixture. The final semi-final spot was decided after South Africa’s commanding victory over England.

South Africa Clinches Last Semi-Final Spot

South Africa sealed their place in the knockout stage with an impressive bowling performance against England, dismissing them for just 179 in Karachi. Afghanistan, the only other team in contention, needed England to pull off an improbable 207-run victory to stay alive, but that was never a realistic scenario. With this result, Afghanistan is officially eliminated, and South Africa joins India, New Zealand, and Australia in the semi-finals.

Semi-Final Lineups Yet to Be Finalized

While the four teams are confirmed, the semi-final matchups are still undecided. According to the ICC format, the team finishing first in Group A (A1) will play the second-placed team in Group B (B2), while the Group B topper (B1) will take on the Group A runner-up (A2).

Who Will India Face in the Semi-Final?

India's final group-stage clash against New Zealand will determine their seeding in the semi-finals. If India wins, they will top Group A and face B2. If they lose, they will finish as A2 and meet B1 in the knockout round. The first semi-final is scheduled to be played in Dubai, while the second will take place in Abu Dhabi.

With all four teams now confirmed, the final group-stage game between India and New Zealand holds crucial importance in deciding the semi-final lineups. The knockout stage promises high-stakes action as the race for the Champions Trophy intensifies.