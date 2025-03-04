Champions Trophy 2025: Sunil Gavaskar Backs India, Points Out Australia’s Bowling Woes

AUS vs IND: The stage is set for an electrifying showdown as India faces Australia in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday, March 4. With a storied history of epic encounters in ICC events, the clash promises high-stakes drama, but this time, Australia may have a significant challenge to overcome.

Sunil Gavaskar's Take On Australia’s Weak Bowling

While Australia has traditionally dominated India in ICC knockout matches, their current squad faces notable weaknesses, especially in the bowling department. Former Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar highlighted this issue, pointing out the absence of their premier fast bowlers—Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood—who have been ruled out due to injuries or personal reasons. He also noted Australia's relatively weaker spin attack, which could be a deciding factor on the Dubai surface.

"On this surface, yes, because Australia don't seem to have the kind of spinning attack. Apart from that, they are missing key players like Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Mitchell Starc. Their batting is strong, very aggressive. The ideal scenario for India would be to chase rather than let Australia chase," Gavaskar told India Today.

Dubai Pitch Not Impossible to Bat On

The conditions in Dubai have been a topic of discussion, with some claiming that the surface is extremely difficult for batting, especially given the significant turn and grip Indian spinners extracted against New Zealand in the group stage. However, Gavaskar dismissed these concerns, asserting that the pitch is not unplayable and that the success of Indian spinners was a result of their exceptional bowling rather than unplayable conditions.

"Not at all. If you had a look at our spinners in the first few overs, they did not get much help. Later on, as the pitch got a little better after rolling and the dew settled in, there was a little more grip for the spinners, but it wasn't an impossible pitch. There was a bit of turn. It's just that the bowlers did so well that it was difficult for New Zealand," he explained.

A High-Stakes Encounter Awaits

With Australia struggling to find the right bowling balance and India looking confident on the spin-friendly Dubai surface, the semi-final could be a turning point in their long-standing ICC rivalry. If India manages to capitalize on Australia’s weakened bowling lineup, they could take a significant step towards securing a spot in the final. However, given Australia's history of stepping up in crucial matches, the contest remains wide open. Cricket fans worldwide will be eagerly watching as two giants of world cricket battle for a place in the Champions Trophy 2025 final.