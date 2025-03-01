Champions Trophy 2025: Virat Kohli On Cusp Of Huge Milestone In IND vs NZ Clash, Set To Become 7th Indian Player To...

Rohit Sharma-led India will face Mitchell Santner's New Zealand in the last league game of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Both India and New Zealand have won all their matches in the tournament so far and they will look to win the high-octane clash on Sunday and finish as table toppers in Group A.

During the India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 clash, star batter Virat Kohli will reach a significant milestone in his ODI career. Sunday's match will be Kohli's 300th ODI match in international cricket.

The 36-year-old Kohli will become only the seventh Indian to play 300 or more ODI matches. He will join an elite list of India players including Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, MS Dhoni and others.

KL Rahul Hails Virat Kohli Ahead Of IND vs NZ Clash

As Virat Kohli approaches his 300th ODI, India batter KL Rahul hailed former India skipper by calling him 'a great servant of Indian cricket'.

"No, that's a lot of ODI games and a lot of international games, and yeah, he's been. I mean, words fall short to express how good a player he's been and what a great servant of Indian cricket he's been. Yeah, I'm really happy to see that he got the 100 last game as well, and he's been batting really well, and for a player of his calibre, it was about time that he scores that big century and a match-winning century," Rahul said in a press conference on Friday.

Rahul also spoke about the form of Indian batting order in the ongoing Champions Trophy.

"So yeah, it's a great place for us as a team to be in, where Rohit's in real good form, Shubman is in real good form, Virat is in real good form, and Shreyas has played and done his part as well. He got a good 60 last game, and even against England, he was striking the ball really well. So overall, the team is looking really good, and Virat is obviously a very important part of the team," he said.

"Virat and Rohit are the senior players, and you are always looking up to them to step up and score when the big games come. And that's what they've been able to do for so many years. So yeah, hopefully, there are many more hundreds left for him and many more games of international cricket," he added.