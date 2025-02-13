Champions Trophy 2025 Warm-Up Matches Schedules - All You Need To Know

With the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 just around the corner, the excitement is building as teams finalize their preparations through a series of warm-up matches. These crucial games, scheduled between February 14 and 17, will give Afghanistan, South Africa, Bangladesh, and New Zealand a chance to fine-tune their squads before the tournament officially kicks off on February 19.

Warm-Up Match Schedule and Venues

Unlike previous ICC events, not all participating teams will feature in warm-up matches. Powerhouses like India, England, Australia, and host nation Pakistan will skip these games, given their recent ODI commitments. However, Afghanistan, South Africa, Bangladesh, and New Zealand will take the field in a set of high-intensity clashes.

February 14: Pakistan Shaheens vs Afghanistan – Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

February 16: New Zealand vs Afghanistan – National Stadium, Karachi

February 17: Pakistan Shaheens vs South Africa – National Stadium, Karachi

February 17: Pakistan Shaheens vs Bangladesh – ICC Cricket Academy, Dubai

These matches will be played under lights, allowing teams to replicate the conditions they will face in the main tournament.

Pakistan Shaheens: A Crucial Test for Emerging Stars

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced three different squads under the banner of "Pakistan Shaheens," offering young and fringe players an opportunity to stake their claim for a future senior team call-up.

Against Afghanistan: Led by all-rounder Shadab Khan, the squad includes emerging talents like Abdul Faseeh and Mohammad Abbas Afridi.

Against South Africa: Mohammad Hurraira will captain a squad featuring Imam-ul-Haq and Qasim Akram.

Against Bangladesh: Mohammad Haris leads a group comprising Mohammad Wasim Jr. and Usama Mir.

These matches will test the depth of Pakistan’s cricketing pipeline, giving selectors valuable insights ahead of future international fixtures.

Squad Breakdowns: Players to Watch

The warm-up matches will feature several big names alongside young prospects. Here’s a quick look at the key players for each side: