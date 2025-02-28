Champions Trophy 2025: Who Qualifies For Semifinals If Australia vs Afghanistan Is Washed Out?

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 has delivered thrilling encounters so far, but the looming threat of rain over the Australia vs Afghanistan clash at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, could shake up Group B’s semifinal race in a big way. With a 71% chance of showers forecasted, the possibility of the match being abandoned is real, leaving fans and teams on edge. Group B has been a roller-coaster ride with no team securing a semifinal berth yet. Australia and South Africa are tied at three points each, while Afghanistan follows closely with two. England, after two consecutive defeats, is already out of the race.

Current Group B Points Table

PositionTeamPlayedWonLostN/RNet Run RatePoints

1 South Africa 2 1 0 1 2.14 3

2 Australia 2 1 0 1 0.475 3

3 Afghanistan 2 1 1 0 -0.99 2

4 England 2 0 2 0 -0.305 0

What Happens If Australia vs Afghanistan Gets Washed Out?

If rain forces a no-result, both teams will be awarded one point each. This scenario heavily favors Australia, as they will move to four points, ensuring their place in the semifinals. However, Afghanistan will be eliminated from the tournament, regardless of the outcome of the England vs South Africa match.

From a broader perspective, a washout would also mean that the second semifinalist from Group B would be determined by the England vs South Africa match. If South Africa wins, they go through. But if they lose, they will be tied with Afghanistan on points. In such a case, the team with the superior net run rate (which is currently South Africa) will advance.

Afghanistan’s Do-or-Die Situation

For Afghanistan, the equation is simple—they must win to qualify. A victory would take them to four points and secure their semifinal spot, finishing either first or second in the group, depending on the South Africa vs England result.

While Australia enters the match with an advantage in terms of points, they do not have their best squad available, giving Afghanistan a golden opportunity. The Afghans have already stunned England in this tournament and have the potential to cause another upset if the weather permits a full match.

Weather Concerns and Recent Washouts

Rain has already played a spoilsport in this tournament. The Australia vs South Africa match and the Pakistan vs Bangladesh fixture were both abandoned without a toss, leaving teams frustrated. If another crucial game falls victim to the weather, it will once again highlight the unpredictability and challenges of hosting matches in rain-prone venues.

Who Stands to Gain and Lose the Most?

Winners:

Australia – They qualify automatically if the match is abandoned.

South Africa – A rain washout would make their qualification easier, as they would just need to avoid a heavy defeat against England.

Losers:

Afghanistan – A washout would mean elimination, crushing their dream of reaching the semis.

Cricket Fans – Another abandoned match would be a disappointment for spectators and fans eagerly awaiting this crucial clash.