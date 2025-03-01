Champions Trophy 2025: Who Will India Face In The Semi-Final? Australia, South Africa Or Afghanistan - All Scenarios Explained

CT 2025: As the Champions Trophy 2025 group stage nears its conclusion, the semi-final race is heating up, with just two matches left to determine the final lineup. While Australia has already secured a spot in the knockout stage, South Africa and Afghanistan remain in contention for the second semi-final berth from Group B. Meanwhile, India and New Zealand have booked their places from Group A, with the final standings yet to be decided.

Australia Secure Semi-Final Spot, Afghanistan’s Hopes Hang By A Thread

A rain-affected match between Australia and Afghanistan on Friday in Lahore saw both teams sharing points, ensuring Australia's qualification with four points. Afghanistan, despite a strong win over England and a competitive batting display against Australia, now find themselves on the brink of elimination.

Their only hope of qualification lies in England pulling off a near-impossible feat against South Africa. To leapfrog the Proteas, Afghanistan needs England to win by at least 207 runs. If South Africa bat first and score 173 or more, England must chase it down within 15 overs for Afghanistan to advance. Given England’s poor form in the tournament, this scenario appears highly unlikely.

India’s Semi-Final Opponent: Who Will It Be?

India and New Zealand have both progressed to the semi-finals from Group A. The two teams face off in the final group-stage match, which will determine the group winner. The top team from Group A will face the second-placed team from Group B in the first semi-final in Dubai, while the runner-up from Group A will face the Group B winner in Lahore.

Possible Semi-Final Matchups for India

India vs Australia – If Australia tops Group B and India finishes second in Group A.

India vs South Africa – If South Africa tops Group B and India finishes second in Group A.

India vs Australia – If India wins Group A and South Africa finishes second in Group B.

India vs Afghanistan – If India wins Group A and Afghanistan qualifies second from Group B (only if England thrashes South Africa by 207+ runs).

India’s focus will be on beating New Zealand in their final league game to maintain momentum ahead of the knockout stage. Meanwhile, New Zealand will be looking to adapt to Dubai's conditions, where the final will be played if the Group A semi-finalists progress all the way.

The second semi-final will be held in Lahore, which could also host the final if India fails to qualify. With so much at stake, all eyes will be on the remaining group-stage matches as the Champions Trophy 2025 heads toward a thrilling climax.