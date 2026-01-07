CT 2025 Winner Declared Fit, All Set For NZ ODIs; This Player Likely To Be Replaced: Reports

Team India has received a significant lift ahead of the three-match ODI series against New Zealand, beginning January 11, 2026. Sources confirm that Shreyas Iyer has been fully cleared by the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) and is available for selection in the upcoming fixtures, adding depth to India’s middle order.

Iyer’s Impressive Comeback in Domestic Cricket

The middle-order batsman marked his return to competitive cricket during Mumbai’s recent Vijay Hazare Trophy clash against Himachal Pradesh. Playing a crucial role, Iyer scored a fluent 82 runs, guiding his side to a narrow 7-run victory.

Despite a two-month layoff, he showed no signs of rust, striking the ball cleanly and contributing decisively from his very first game back.

Injury Layoff and Rehabilitation

The 31-year-old had been sidelined since October 2025 after sustaining a serious injury during India’s third ODI against Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground. He suffered a spleen laceration, which caused excessive bleeding and required brief hospitalisation.

Following his discharge, Iyer embarked on an extended rehabilitation programme to regain full fitness.

Clearance at BCCI Centre of Excellence

Iyer reported to the BCCI Centre of Excellence on December 25, 2025, where he demonstrated significant progress in fitness. His schedule included:

Four high-intensity skill sessions covering batting and fielding drills

Two match simulation exercises to test readiness for competitive play

After successfully completing these assessments, Iyer received official clearance to resume international duties. His standout performance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy further confirmed his readiness, giving selectors the option to reinstate him into the lineup.

ODI Series Schedule vs New Zealand

1st ODI: January 11, 2026 – Vadodara International Cricket Stadium

2nd ODI: January 14, 2026 – Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot

3rd ODI: January 18, 2026 – Holkar Stadium, Indore

SQUAD

India's squad for New Zealand ODIs: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Shreyas Iyer (VC)*, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd Siraj, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal.

A Timely Boost for India’s Middle Order

With Shreyas Iyer back in the squad, India’s batting depth receives a crucial reinforcement, providing balance and flexibility in the 50-over format. His return comes at an opportune time as India looks to build momentum and consistency ahead of the ODI series against a strong New Zealand side.