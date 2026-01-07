Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3004266https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/champions-trophy-2025-winner-shreyas-iyer-declared-fit-all-set-for-nz-odis-this-player-likely-to-be-replaced-reports-3004266.html
NewsCricketCT 2025 Winner Declared Fit, All Set For NZ ODIs; This Player Likely To Be Replaced: Reports
SHREYAS IYER

CT 2025 Winner Declared Fit, All Set For NZ ODIs; This Player Likely To Be Replaced: Reports

The middle-order batsman marked his return to competitive cricket during Mumbai’s recent Vijay Hazare Trophy clash against Himachal Pradesh.

Written By Varul Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Jan 07, 2026, 05:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Following his discharge, Iyer embarked on an extended rehabilitation programme to regain full fitness.
  • Sources confirm that Shreyas Iyer has been fully cleared by the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) and is available for selection in the upcoming fixtures,
Follow Us

Trending Photos

CT 2025 Winner Declared Fit, All Set For NZ ODIs; This Player Likely To Be Replaced: ReportsCredits - Twitter

Team India has received a significant lift ahead of the three-match ODI series against New Zealand, beginning January 11, 2026. Sources confirm that Shreyas Iyer has been fully cleared by the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) and is available for selection in the upcoming fixtures, adding depth to India’s middle order.

Iyer’s Impressive Comeback in Domestic Cricket

The middle-order batsman marked his return to competitive cricket during Mumbai’s recent Vijay Hazare Trophy clash against Himachal Pradesh. Playing a crucial role, Iyer scored a fluent 82 runs, guiding his side to a narrow 7-run victory.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Despite a two-month layoff, he showed no signs of rust, striking the ball cleanly and contributing decisively from his very first game back.

Injury Layoff and Rehabilitation

The 31-year-old had been sidelined since October 2025 after sustaining a serious injury during India’s third ODI against Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground. He suffered a spleen laceration, which caused excessive bleeding and required brief hospitalisation.

Following his discharge, Iyer embarked on an extended rehabilitation programme to regain full fitness.

Clearance at BCCI Centre of Excellence

Iyer reported to the BCCI Centre of Excellence on December 25, 2025, where he demonstrated significant progress in fitness. His schedule included:

Four high-intensity skill sessions covering batting and fielding drills

Two match simulation exercises to test readiness for competitive play

After successfully completing these assessments, Iyer received official clearance to resume international duties. His standout performance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy further confirmed his readiness, giving selectors the option to reinstate him into the lineup.

ODI Series Schedule vs New Zealand

1st ODI: January 11, 2026 – Vadodara International Cricket Stadium

2nd ODI: January 14, 2026 – Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot

3rd ODI: January 18, 2026 – Holkar Stadium, Indore

SQUAD

India's squad for New Zealand ODIs: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Shreyas Iyer (VC)*, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd Siraj, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal.

A Timely Boost for India’s Middle Order

With Shreyas Iyer back in the squad, India’s batting depth receives a crucial reinforcement, providing balance and flexibility in the 50-over format. His return comes at an opportune time as India looks to build momentum and consistency ahead of the ODI series against a strong New Zealand side.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, ... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Indore Water Crisis
Indore Water Crisis Deepens As Congress Questions WHO Protocols And Death Toll
Himachal Pradesh news
CM Sukhu Announces Senior Residency Policy For Medical Colleges
Viral video
Watch: Pune Man Uses Blinkit To Get Help After Balcony Lockout At Night
JNU protest
JNU Protests: Should Taxpayers Fund Students With Divisive Ideologies?
men casual shirts
Grand Garage Edition Sale: Men’s Casual Shirts to Upgrade Your Style
Mehbooba Mufti
Mehbooba Mufti Slams CM Omar Abdullah For ‘Silence’ On Kashmir Issues
shillong teer result today
Shillong Teer Result Today 07.1.2026: First And Second Round Wednesday Draw
ISRO PSLV
ISRO New Space Mission: PSLV-C62 Scheduled To Launch On January 12
BJP
BJP Announces 34 Members For Party's New Committee In West Bengal
Men Formal Shoes
Men Formal Loafers That Speak Style